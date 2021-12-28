MN Brewery to Award 100 Winners in New Golden Sticker Contest

Initiated in 2017 and curated by designboom, with patronage by the milan city council, THE DESIGN PRIZE is an annual award program that celebrates excellence on a global scale. the award recognizes both the extraordinary achievements and little sparks of beauty and delight that have emerged over the past 12 months. after three fantastic gala events, held during milan design weeks in 2017, 2018 and 2019 – and a year of absence due to COVID-19 – THE DESIGN PRIZE returns with a new format in 2021. instead of our usual award ceremony, this year designboom honors ten amazing creative minds by traveling around the world to hand over the golden madonnina statuettes in person. we have already delivered the madonninas to some of this year’s winners, including tom sachs, fulvio ferrari and isabel + helen, while the rest of the ceremonies will be taking place very soon.

