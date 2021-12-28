ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MN Brewery to Award 100 Winners in New Golden Sticker Contest

 1 day ago
Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis is taking a play from Willy Wonka's playbook with a golden sticker contest of their own. Everybody knows how Charlie Bucket ended up at Willy Wonka's chocolate factory -- by luck, he found some change that he used to purchase a Wonka Bar, only to discover...

96.7 The River

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

