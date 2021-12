Rohnert Park Safety Officers have arrested a Fairfield man for DUI after he crashed into several parked vehicles. The incident started at around 5:15 PM yesterday evening when dispatch received a call from the Safeway grocery store in Rohnert Park that a customer was intoxicated inside the store and was last seen driving away out of the parking lot. After failing to find the vehicle, officers received reports of a traffic collision in the area of Country Club Drive and Emily Avenue. They arrived to find several parked vehicles had been struck by the vehicle driven by Jon Verrett. Verett was standing next to his vehicle which had lost its front wheel and had major damage to the front of the car. Officers initiated a DUI investigation which Verrett was unable to finish due to his intoxication. Verrett had a blood alcohol content of .25-percent, which is over three times the legal limit.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO