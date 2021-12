Our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) After the seven season run of the hybrid dramatization/improv comedy show "Drunk History," the forever-addictive nature of dramatized re-enactments on shows like "Sex Sent Me to the ER," and the comedic reactionary storytelling history podcast "The Dollop," Peacock's upcoming series "True Story with Ed and Randall" looks to marry the concepts by hearing real life stories and reacting to them in real time, while interspersed with dramatized re-enactments of the story at hand.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO