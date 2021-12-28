ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota To Raise Minimum Wage Rates in 2022

By Alex Svejkovsky
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will increase to start the new year. Starting Saturday (January 1st, 2022), minimum wage for large employers with an annual gross revenue of $500,000...

