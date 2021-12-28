From art to gaming: The biggest NFT trends of 2021

There has been an increase in the rate at which NFT creators are making money from the innovative products they release and even for NFT ideas that are yet to be fully launched. An example of the latter is Legacy, a new NFT Game created by Peter Molyneux. Molyneaux is a fable creator known for creating "Curiosity." Curiosity is a game involving various players clicking on a huge cube multiple times to discover what is inside the cube. Although, however, the "Legacy" game is yet to be released. This new project of his entails "using blockchain technology that allows players to build digital business empires. Once they buy their plot of land to start, players can start their own so-called "blockchain business association."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO