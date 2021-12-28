ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

From art to gaming: The biggest NFT trends of 2021

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent report by Cointelegraph Research, the volume of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) sold this year could eclipse $18 billion. From artwork, music and in-game characters to...

www.investing.com

TrendHunter.com

Wearable NFT Art

While there are many non-fungible tokens that can be sported as apparel and accessories in the metaverse, NFT(EES) introduces a new concept that makes digital assets more tangible in real life. Collectors can scan a digital NFT and access an augmented reality filter, which will cause their design to appear in front of the shirt.
APPAREL
investing.com

How NFT Game Called 'Legacy' Made $900,000 from Sale of Digital Plot of Land

There has been an increase in the rate at which NFT creators are making money from the innovative products they release and even for NFT ideas that are yet to be fully launched. An example of the latter is Legacy, a new NFT Game created by Peter Molyneux. Molyneaux is a fable creator known for creating "Curiosity." Curiosity is a game involving various players clicking on a huge cube multiple times to discover what is inside the cube. Although, however, the "Legacy" game is yet to be released. This new project of his entails "using blockchain technology that allows players to build digital business empires. Once they buy their plot of land to start, players can start their own so-called "blockchain business association."
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

Monsterra: New Era for NFT Gaming

Following a private sale, Monsterra’s initial NFT and public token offerings are expected to launch by the end of 2021. While some play-to-earn games have grown dramatically this year, a number of issues are still holding back this emerging GameFi industry from its disruptive potential within an overall gaming market projected to be worth $200 billion by 2024.
VIDEO GAMES
techacute.com

Ubisoft Joins the NFT Trend with Quartz

For better or for worse, NFTs are gaining popularity in the gaming space. Now, Ubisoft joins the trend with Ubisoft Quartz. NFTs are cryptographic assets on a Blockchain with their main characteristics being that they have unique identification codes and metadata. This means no two NFTs are the same even if they look similar.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

Decentraland Tech Rave Meets NFT Art Drop by Bjarne Melgaard

Bjarne Melgaard, famed Norwegian artist and industry disruptor, takes to the Metaverse to drop his NFT collection, The Lightbulb Man. 1122 unique Lightbulb Men will be deployed onto the Ethereum Blockchain. Art rebel Bjarne, celebrated and censored, is entering the decentralised world where his provocative art can roam free. Melgaard has always been a pioneer of technology, in 2019 he held a VR gallery exhibition entitled ‘My Trip’, he compared the experience to taking DMT, taking you to the farthest reaches of web3. A Discord community has been set up to fully realise the utility and future of The Lightbulb Man project, set in the fictional land of Skygge, where members can win competitions, get early access to sale, claim prizes from community games and even speak directly with Bjarne Melgaard himself.
VISUAL ART
cryptonews.com

Earn Crypto With Koocha Art's Cutting Edge NFT Technology

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Koocha Art is a new, unique way to invest money in art. Already backed by several investors, including Ledger, you can use deposited crypto for some of the most versatile ways to invest in all of the NFT space.
VISUAL ART
Freethink

The future of AR isn’t in gaming. Here are 5 industries to watch.

You might remember the Pokemon Go craze of 2016: people spent hours hunting fictional creatures through their neighborhoods while staring at their phones. Augmented reality (AR) technology was an integral part of that experience, which placed cute Pokemon characters into a player’s real-world surroundings. Since then, AR has made...
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Metapunks Launches Public Sale of NFT Metaverse Avatars

Metapunks became available to the general public on Tuesday (Dec. 28) through a sale of the 3D-generated non-fungible token (NFT) metaverse avatars, according to a press release. Minted on the Algorand blockchain, these avatars are multifunctional 3D models that can be viewed and integrated into different metaverses, games and social...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

World’s biggest douchebag releases NFT collection

Around the world, douchebags are getting into NFTs in a big way. Now it’s true that there are thousands and thousands of legitimate artists in the growing non-fungible token space, and that precisely none of them are Paris Hilton. Is Bitgert Coin Safe? Shall You Invest In It? By...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Axios

NFT games fueled by speculation

Plots of virtual land for veteran developer Peter Molyneux’s upcoming NFT-based game Legacy have sold for more than $15 million, based on a check of items marked “sold out” in the online marketplace for the forthcoming game. Why it matters: A lot of the money in NFT...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Cryptochi – A Metaverse Without Limits

A blockchain-based metaverse without limits, a world where everything you create has real value, without censorship or interference. The vision of Cryptochi is an isometric crypto game metaverse that allows the player to become and accomplish anything without limits. Dive into the world of Cryptochi and get ready to become a legendary hero in an epic adventure that you choose. Experience this isometric metaverse, a new type of game where possibilities and lifetime profits are infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

NFT-Integrated Games

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is inviting players to "become the first meta humans" and write themselves into the history of the first-person shooter game. This sequel to the award-winning PC game franchise developed by GSC Game World is giving three lucky players the chance to appear in games as non-playable characters, which will appear within the story and as part of the online experience. These NPC characters may take the form of bartenders, comrades or enemies and this use of blockchain technology will give players the chance to own a piece of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Seed Packet-Inspired NFT Art

New York City-based visual artist and filmmaker Lucien Smith has announced the launch of his very first NFT project, 'SEEDS.' The new digital series draws inspiration from the plant seed packets commonly found at garden centers and home department stores. Lucien has imbued each 'SEED' with over 40 possible traits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insidebitcoins.com

6 Popular and Top NFT Games

One of the most exciting gaming developments on the blockchain horizon is the non-fungible token, which promises a new and exciting order. Top NFT games have begun to take shape powered by the transparency, security, and speed of blockchain technology, giving gamers a chance to be even more immersed in never-before experiences. In this article, we’ll go over some of the top NFT games available today.
RETAIL
thecryptoupdates.com

How NFT Gaming Marketplace Works

Everyone loves to play. And that’s what the gaming sector gives you. Conscious and trendy gaming companies are currently providing gamers with more fun with the introduction of NFTs and that’s so good to see. Although popular brands like Xboss are skeptical about its implementation into the gaming sector as things stand, other brands fully support it.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Axie Infinity: Gaming, NFTs Push This Crypto To Top Tier, Outperforming Ethereum

This post was written exclusively for Investing.com. Potential for fun and the possibility of making money with AXS. In past articles on cryptocurrencies, I explained how I made a terrible mistake by considering Bitcoin to be nothing more than a form of video game in 2010. I didn't see the forest beyond the trees then, looking instead at the BTC tokens as worthless coupons that were like the Skee-Ball tickets I earned as a child and traded for the prizes that were dust collectors.
GAMBLING
PC Magazine

Protect and Monetize Your Art With This $16 NFT Boot Camp

If you aren't already tuned into the cryptocurrency market or blockchain technology in general, you probably fall into one of two camps when it comes to non-fungible token (NFTs): Those who are curious about how to invest in them, or those who see them as just another crypto-fad. But if...
COMPUTERS
news3lv.com

Virtual reality headsets for holiday gifting

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In the age of technology, we've seen virtual reality come into play everywhere. Some devices have become more affordable and can also make for great gifts. Joining us now is CEO and co-founder of Muse Interactive, Toye Onikoyi.
ELECTRONICS
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Tech Company Launches The First Smartphone That Pays You Back for Everyday Use

If you’re going to live on your smartphone, why not get paid for it? That was the thought behind ZmBIZI launching the first-ever smartphone that pays users for usage. ZmBIZI (pronounced zam-bee-zee), the Black-owned technology company producing cutting-edge fintech, recently launched its first flagship smartphone, the Z2. Founded by Benjamin Aubin and Alpesh Patel, the new innovative smartphone is the “phone that pays you” and can earn users an average of $10 per month in cash rewards for searching, sharing, and shopping within the ZmBIZI app ecosystem.
CELL PHONES

