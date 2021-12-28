ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Belgian Theatres Win Court Battle to Reopen After COVID Closures

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian theatres and other cultural venues won an initial legal victory on Tuesday to reopen after the government ordered their closure as part of coronavirus restrictions to curb a surge in cases of the Omicron variant. The Council of State, Belgium's supreme administrative...

www.usnews.com

Variety

Netherlands to Enter Strict Lockdown Days Ahead of Christmas

Here we go again. Europe has marked its strictest lockdown yet over the Omicron variant, with the Netherlands announcing a Christmas lockdown that will run through to at least mid-January. Non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants and other public venues, including cinemas, will be closed under the new rules. The Dutch restrictions come into effect on Sunday, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte calling the lockdown “unavoidable” in order to contain the spread of the new variant. “I stand here with a gloomy mind, and a lot of people watching will feel that way too,” said Rutte in a press conference on Saturday. “The Netherlands...
world-nuclear-news.org

Belgian government confirms closure plans, looks to SMRs

Belgium's coalition government today said it has agreed to close its existing nuclear power plants by 2025, although it has left open the possibility to keep two units in operation beyond that if energy supplies cannot otherwise be assured. It will also continue to invest in nuclear technology research, including small modular reactors (SMRs).
Reuters

Belgium makes U-turn to allow theatres, cinemas to reopen

BRUSSELS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian government reversed course on Wednesday by allowing theatres to reopen after a court suspended their closure ordered a week ago to try to stem the surge in infections from the Omicron coronavirus variant. The ruling from the Council of State did not cover...
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
CBS News

France records 100,000 daily COVID-19 infections for first time

France has recorded more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant complicates the French government's efforts to stave off a new lockdown. More than 1 in 100 people...
techstartups.com

Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest covid restrictions on its unvaccinated citizens; Unvaccinated Germans ban from public life and not allowed to go to restaurants, pubs, movies, gyms, others

In a close reminder of what took place during Nazi Germany during Hitler’s rule, today, Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as German COVID-19 deaths passed 100,000 mark in the fourth wave of the virus. According to multiple media outlet reports, only people...
NewsBreak
atlanticcitynews.net

France reports over 100,000 daily Covid cases, largest during pandemic

PARIS, France: France has recorded more than 100,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time during the pandemic, due to the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant. Hospitalizations have also doubled over the past month, complicating the French government's efforts to prevent another lockdown. In Paris over the past week, more than 1...
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
Shropshire Star

Belgian government’s Covid measures overturned after appeal by cultural sector

The Council of State ruled that the government had not explained why going to cultural venues was ‘particularly dangerous for public health’. In a setback for the Belgian government, an advisory body has suspended a Cabinet-ordered closure of the cultural sector, saying that new coronavirus restrictions imposed on cinemas and theatres are unreasonable.
Screendaily

Belgian government backtracks on cinema closures

Belgian cinemas are beginning to reopen following the government’s decision yesterday (Decmber 28) to overturn new Covid measures introduced on December 26. The measures, which was announced on December 22 and were put in place to combat the Covid-19 Omicron variant, had originally required cultural venues to stay closed.
US News and World Report

Greece Introduces New Coronavirus Curbs as Omicron Cases Jump

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece is introducing new restrictions on the hospitality sector from Thursday, bringing forward measures planned for early January as coronavirus infections surge. Health authorities reported on Wednesday that daily confirmed COVID-19 cases had jumped by more than 7,000 to 28,828, a new all-time record, with 72 deaths. Authorities...
The Independent

'No culture, no future': Belgian artists decry virus rules

Thousands of Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government’s decision to close down the country’s cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron variant.Waving posters reading "The show must go on" or “No culture, no future,” the crowd demonstrated peacefully despite the pouring rain, accusing the government of unfairly targeting the culture industry with the new virus restrictions.Under the measures, which took effect Sunday, events like Christmas markets are allowed to continue, despite their boisterous, chaotic gluhwein (mulled wine) parties, and restaurants and bars are allowed to stay open...
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
