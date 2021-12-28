ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libya Parliament Suspends Session Without Crisis Breakthrough

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya's parliament on Tuesday suspended its session until next week without a vote on any of the proposals raised on Monday for handling the fallout of last week's delayed election. The session in Tobruk on Monday and Tuesday represented a first effort by Libya's fractured...

