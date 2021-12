The city of Yakima is an interesting place to live. Sometimes it feels like one of the tiniest towns ever and other times it feels rather semi-metropolitan. All I know is that as much as I would love for Yakima to grow in population, I keep giving people the stinkeye when it comes up in conversation because I am a selfish lady! I don't want people from the Westside of the Cascades snatching up all our available rentals and houses for sale because then WE don't have any left for us locals, but I digress.

