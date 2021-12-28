ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Stoops gives epic response to potential postgame tequila bath

By Nick Schultz about 7 hours
Coaches traditionally get a Gatorade bath after big wins. But has anyone thought of a tequila bath?. Apparently, one reporter did and asked Oklahoma interim coach Bob Stoops about it. Naturally, the response was phenomenal. Stoops works closely with Rock and Roll Tequila, and The Athletic’s Jason Kersey asked...

Oklahoma Daily

'Have a great time, coach': Bob Stoops returns to cap off Sooners career, piece together OU football program

SAN ANTONIO — Bob Stoops’ Sunday morning golf outing took a sudden turn for a familiar clubhouse of sorts. Nearing the end of his round at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, just under two miles southeast from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, his phone rang. Stoops, the Sooners’ head coach from 1999-2016, would usually let calls go unanswered while on the course, but due to his lackluster play that day, he decided to pick it up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
