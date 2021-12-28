ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota To Raise Minimum Wage Rates in 2022

By Alex Svejkovsky
 1 day ago
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will increase to start the new year. Starting Saturday (January 1st, 2022), minimum wage for large employers with an annual gross revenue of $500,000...

KRMS Radio

State Minimum Wage To Increase Again This January 1st

Hourly workers are getting a boost in 2022. The Missouri Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the new year. That means starting January 1st, the state’s new minimum wage will be $11.15 per hour.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

New Year Brings Minimum Wage Hikes To 21 States

Minimum wages will rise around the country when 2022 arrives, with hikes coming to 21 states and dozens of cities and counties. The increases are due to cost-of-living adjustments and scheduled raises written into local minimum wage laws. The lack of movement on the federal minimum wage over the last 12 years has led more states and localities to take matters into their own hands.
POLITICS
cdcgamingreports.com

Minimum wage is about to rise in 21 states, including Nevada

This was the year that low-wage workers finally gained significant bargaining power and wielded it to snare big pay increases. But that’s not stopping many states and cities from cementing at least some of those advances into law. Twenty-one states and 35 cities and counties are set to raise...
POLITICS
knsiradio.com

Minimum Wage Goes Up In January

(KNSI) – The minimum wage in Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation beginning January first to $10.33 per hour for large employers and $8.42 for other employers. Beginning January first, employers with more than $500,000 in annual gross revenue must pay at least $10.33 per hour while employers with less than $500,000 in annual gross revenue must pay $8.42. In addition, the training rate, paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment, and the youth wage rate, paid to employees younger than 18 years of age, are set at $8.42.
BUSINESS
koamnewsnow.com

Hobby Lobby Increases Minimum Wage to $18.50 for Full-Time Employees

Hobby Lobby is the latest major retailer to announce starting wages well above $15 an hour. The arts-and-crafts store unveiled plans on Tuesday to increase its “minimum full-time hourly wage” to $18.50. The wage hike goes into effect Jan. 1. The current minimum wage for full-time workers at...
RETAIL
Forbes

The Case For A Reimagined Minimum Wage

Michael Brainard is the CEO & Founder of Brainard Strategy, a management consulting firm specializing in executive leadership development. Today's “Great Resignation,” largely due to historically low unemployment, is causing us to rethink the impact that the minimum wage has had on our society, the leverage gained by workers and the difference between a “free market” and a “free and fair market.”
EDUCATION
KTLA

California minimum wage to rise on Jan. 1, 2022

California’s minimum wage is about to hit a milestone in the coming days when new laws kick in for 2022 and give a pay raise to the state’s lowest-paid workers. Starting Jan. 1, businesses with 26 or more employees will have to pay their workers at least $15 an hour — a figure that labor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fast Company

A record number of U.S. states are hiking the minimum wage in 2022—but only 2 will pay $15 an hour

Some 81 different states, cities, and counties will hike their minimum wage in 2022—a single-year record if we’re counting just government-mandated pay increases, the National Employment Law Project says in a new report. Yet by the end of the year, only two of these states and 47 cities and counties will have hit the $15-per-hour threshold that labor activists have been pushing for since 2012. It’s a reminder that even where workers are seeing wages climb, the pace is often very, very slow. (One anti-poverty activist in California, Joe Sanberg, just filed an $18-per-hour minimum wage ballot initiative, arguing, “now we have to move the ball forward and farther.”) The federal minimum wage, $7.25, hasn’t changed since 2009.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile US boosts minimum wage

T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) announced a company-wide minimum wage policy, stating all domestic employees will earn at least $20 per hour. In a blog post, Sievert explained the new policy will apply to full- and part-time staff, and most employees already earn more than $20 per hour. The...
BUSINESS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wolf wants Legislature to raise minimum wage to at least $15 an hour

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is again urging the Republican-controlled General Assembly to increase the commonwealth’s minimum wage, claiming anything under $15 an hour isn’t enough to support a family. “Pennsylvania’s food service, retail and social services workers have deserved a minimum wage hike...
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

15 States With the Lowest Minimum Wage Relative to Cost of Living

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Self. The pandemic-era economy has many unusual and uncertain features that have made it difficult to analyze. And one of the major open questions is what this economic period will do to wages and prices long-term. The federal minimum wage was first created...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Highest Paid Retail Jobs

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top with the highest paid retail jobs. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an...
RETAIL
CNBC

Here's where workers can earn a $15 per hour minimum wage

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009. In 2022, 26 states are slated to raise their minimum pay. The moves come as some companies are also increasing their pay to attract workers. As the calendar changes to a new year, residents of some states can expect...
PERSONAL FINANCE
