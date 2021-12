Arkansas offered Dallas Young in April. The four-star cornerback out of Gardendale, Ala. has double-digit offers, but that Razorback off is one that really sticks out. The No. 251 prospect in the On3 Consensus has been in contact with the Arkansas staff daily since Sept. 1, and due to the connection he has built and the feeling he had on his visits to Fayetteville in the fall, he has committed to the Razorbacks.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO