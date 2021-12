After 20 hectic minutes of play, your University of Kentucky Wildcats lead the Missouri Tigers 44-27. It’s been a game of runs so far. The Cats sprinted out to an 11-2 lead in under three minutes, but Missouri responded, taking the lead, 18-17, at the 12:15 mark. That was without their best player, Kobe Brown, who was on the bench with two fouls. Fortunately, Kentucky took control again to take a 44-27 lead into half.

