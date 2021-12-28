ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Batman’ Trailer Reveals More Of Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman

By Claire Epting
 1 day ago
Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film The Batman. This time, we get to see more of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman as she exchanges blows with the Caped Crusader — as well as a couple of clawed quips. "The Bat and the Cat—it's got a...

COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Reprise Batman Role In ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022. While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson. Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto. Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
John Turturro
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
‘The Batman’ New Trailer: Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Team Up in Surprise DC Footage

A new trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” offers a deeper look into the relationship between Robert Pattinson’s titular Dark Knight and Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The surprise footage also features Paul Dano’s masked Riddler and Colin Farrell’s unrecognizable Penguin, in brief but potent glimpses. Check out the new trailer below.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Batman first-look trailer hints at major Riddler fan theory

The Batman spoilers follow. The newest trailer for The Batman is centered around Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle and hints at a huge fan theory involving Paul Dano's Riddler. Subtitled 'The Bat and The Cat', this extended clip delves into the very complex dynamic between Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) — as well as their alter-egos Batman and Catwoman.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Steven Soderbergh Thriller ‘Kimi,’ Starring Zoë Kravitz, Reveals HBO Max

“Kimi,” the latest twisty thriller from director Steven Soderbergh, will debut exclusively on HBO Max Feb. 10. Soderbergh is no stranger to the streamer. His most recent film “No Sudden Move,” which starred Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser, hit HBO Max in July. Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk,” a 2020 American comedy-drama set on a cruise ship with Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen, also streamed exclusively on HBO Max.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Zoë Kravitz Watched Videos of Cats Fighting To Prepare for Catwoman Role

Zoë Kravitz was super dedicated to nailing her upcoming role as Catwoman. Ahead of The Batman’s highly-anticipated release in March, the actress sat down with Empire to discuss how she prepared for her role in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film. As she worked with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo...
PETS
dailyplanetdc.com

New trailer for ‘The Batman’ debuts

Catwoman and Batman take center stage in the latest “The Batman” trailer. Robert Patinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman is set to star opposite Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman in DC’s upcoming blockbuster, which is set for release March 4, 2021. From Warner Bros....
MOVIES
97.5 KISS FM

‘Batgirl’ Cast List Includes Michael Keaton

The cast list for Batgirl has recently been revealed, and on it is none other than Michael Keaton. According to the Warner Bros.’ 2022 Preview press release, Keaton will be involved in the upcoming HBO Max film — presumably as Batman. Leslie Grace (In The Heights) will be...
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

The Riddler Knows Batman’s Secret in New The Batman Trailer

Warner Bros. has dropped the trailer for The Batman, and it’s a lengthy one at 2 minutes and 38 seconds. The trailer expands more on the relationship between Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. There’s plenty of action including another long take and steady shot of Batman dispensing bad guys. In addition, covers featuring both the two lead characters have been released, which you can see above.
MOVIES
Warner Bros.
Philanthropy
Movies
Entertainment
Batman
Newsday

Michael Keaton returning as the Dark Knight in 'Batgirl' movie

Michael Keaton will return as Batman in HBO Max's superhero movie "Batgirl." Warner Bros.' newly released "2022 WB Preview Kit" for media confirms that the star of director Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992) — who already reprises his role in Warner Bros.' upcoming DC Comics film "The Flash" — has joined the "Batgirl" cast. Singer-actor Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") stars in this first live-action feature spotlighting the DC Comics hero. J.K. Simmons reprises his role from 2017's "Justice League" to play Police Commissioner James Gordon, father of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Brendan Fraser and Jacob Scipio also star.
MOVIES
First Showing

Another 'The Bat and The Cat' Trailer for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

"If we don't stand up, no one will." Who's ready for another slice of Batman? Warner Bros has dropped a new trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman dubbed "The Bat and The Cat" about the Batman vs Catwoman feud in the movie. We've already featured numerous trailers, including the full trailer and an extra Japanese trailer with more footage. In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as "Catwoman", Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard. I'm loving the focus in this particular trailer on these two superheroes - there's an entire movie about just them to watch. And then there's all those villains! Ahhhhhhh I so can't wait for this movie.
MOVIES
inthrill.com

The Batman [Trailer]

Robert Pattinson has been tasked to play the role of Batman for the upcoming Matt Reeves directed film. The first looks we got have been great so far and DC fans were also introduced to the new Catwoman played by Zoë Kravitz. The Batman is set to hit theaters...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN's HBO Max Release Date Has Been Revealed, And It's Closer Than We Thought

The pandemic forced studios to restructure release strategies, ultimately leading to a historic shift in theatrical-exclusivity windows. Before the pandemic, movies would usually have a 90-day period between their theatrical and home-media releases. Now, most studios have shortened that window to 45 days. Two of the most prominent adopters of this new timeframe are Disney and HBO Max. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Warner Bros. had reached a deal with several major theater chains to have an exclusive 45-day release window in 2022.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Shares Interesting New Skill She Learned as Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz also learned how to kick and kick and kick some more for The Batman!. Playing Catwoman clearly isn't as easy as it seems but Zoe Kravitz makes it look like a walk in a park. That's because the Big Little Lies star underwent intense training to portray Selina Kyle in The Batman. So what are the perks of doing all that hard work? Kravitz revealed that she has learned an interesting new skill while filming for the highly anticipated DC flick.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Thinks Christian Bale Should Return as Batman in Flash Movie to Have a No Way Home Moment

If Kevin Smith gets his way, Warner Brothers will have its own Spider-Man: No Way Home by this time next year. The studio has been working on the first feature-length solo movie for The Flash, and we now know it'll stretch across the DC Multiverse, bringing in a couple of different Bruce Waynes as Batman. As Smith pointed out during the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, however, Warner Brothers should do whatever it can to get Christian Bale on board once again, having played the Cape Crusader in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.
MOVIES
