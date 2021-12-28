ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky wide receiver Isaiah Epps enters the transfer portal

On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Isaiah Epps‘ time with Kentucky Football has come to an end. The senior wide receiver has entered the transfer portal, per On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz,...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Josh Paschal returns to practice ahead of Citrus Bowl

After sitting out the team’s first two bowl practices down in Orlando, Kentucky senior standout Josh Paschal officially returned to the field on Wednesday. Paschal, a 6-3, 278-pound defensive end out of Prince George’s County, Md., suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of Kentucky’s win over Louisville. It was an ailment Mark Stoops later described as “a little more serious” than some of the other issues he’s dealt with this season.
ORLANDO, KY
On3.com

Washington Huskies linebacker enters the transfer portal

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Washington Huskies linebacker Jackson Sirmon has entered the transfer portal. Heading into the first year of head coach Kalen DeBoer, the Huskies will be losing one of their top defensive players. Sirmon has played 33 games for the Huskies, starting in the previous 16...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ScoopDuck Predictions: Defensive Player of the Game

Oregon will have its hands full with a potent Oklahoma offense in San Antonio. And by the way that game is played in just over 9 hours from now. While you wait, take a look at who we think might be a breakout performer on the defensive side of the ball for the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Reports: Vanderbilt to hire new defensive line coach

Vanderbilt reportedly has its sights set on a new defensive line coach — and he’s no stranger to working with Clark Lea. The Commodores are preparing to hire Toledo defensive line coach Larry Black, according to multiple reports. The Athletic and FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman was the first to report the news.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

LOOK: NC State awarded Holiday Bowl trophy after UCLA forfeit

The North Carolina State Wolfpack saw their season abruptly end when the Holiday Bowl got canceled on Tuesday, just four hours before kickoff. After scrambling to find an opponent, there was no other option but to move on to the 2022 season. “After exhausting every possibility and contacting numerous schools...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Under Armour All-American: Day 1 practice updates

ORLANDO – The Under Armour All-American Game is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Camping World Stadium. More than 100 of the nation’s top recruits are in attendance and divided up into two teams. On3’s Jeremy Crabtree, Gerry Hamilton, Joseph Hastings, Jeremy Johnson, Charles Power and Chad Simmons are...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Citrus Bowl#American Football#Wildcat
On3.com

Kirby Smart names Stetson Bennett starter, affirms confidence in quarterback

MIAMI, Fla. — If there was any doubt left in your mind after Todd Monken’s comments on quarterbacks on Tuesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart put an end to that on Wednesday. Smart specifically named Stetson Bennett the starter in discussing the status of the JT Daniels after returning from COVID-19. “In terms of quarterback, Stetson is our starting quarterback,” Smart said. “Again, the JT situation will be a matter of is the situation right, and also is he healthy enough.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Penn State football: OL Olu Fashanu set to start in Outback Bowl

Offensive lineman Olu Fashanu is set to start for Penn State Nittany Lions football against Arkansas in Saturday’s Outback Bowl, according to James Franklin. Fashanu played sparingly in the regular season, appearing in three games and playing 21 snaps at left tackle. “He better be,” Franklin said when asked...
NFL
On3.com

Taulia Tagovailoa praises Maryland teammates after win for 'no opt-outs'

After Maryland’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Virginia Tech, Taulia Tagovailoa praised his teammates for their mindset and having no “opt-outs” for the game. The Terrapins beat Virginia Tech on Wednesday 54-10, ending their season with a huge win to finish 7-6 on the year. Taulia Tagovailoa on...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Notre Dame starter is doubtful for Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame could be without one of their premier defensive starters in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl match-up against Oklahoma State. According to Tyler James of the South Bend Tribune, the Fighting Irish could be without starting corner, Cam Hart:. “Notre Dame starting CB Cam Hart did very little in today’s...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy