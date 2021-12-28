Kentucky wide receiver Isaiah Epps enters the transfer portal

MIAMI, Fla. — If there was any doubt left in your mind after Todd Monken’s comments on quarterbacks on Tuesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart put an end to that on Wednesday. Smart specifically named Stetson Bennett the starter in discussing the status of the JT Daniels after returning from COVID-19. “In terms of quarterback, Stetson is our starting quarterback,” Smart said. “Again, the JT situation will be a matter of is the situation right, and also is he healthy enough.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO