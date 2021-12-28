ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss full-go for the Sugar Bowl, set to take on Baylor on New Year's Day

By Ben Garrett about 7 hours
On3.com
 1 day ago
Ole Miss is full-go for the Sugar Bowl....

The Clarion Ledger

Lane Kiffin gives updates on Ole Miss football's COVID situation ahead of Sugar Bowl

OXFORD — The most wonderful time of the year is becoming the most stressful time of the year. After a season with few to no college football games interrupted by COVID, the virus is wreaking havoc on bowl season. High-profile programs like Texas A&M and Miami have withdrawn from bowl games because of high case counts and the Military and Fenway Bowls have been outright canceled.
OXFORD, MS
The latest on Baylor's QB situation for the Sugar Bowl

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda updated his team’s quarterback situation on Monday during his media call. Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen, who started the the Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma State and completed 23-of-28 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, is expected to miss the All-State Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss on New Year’s Day.
Statistical Preview of the Ole Miss Defense | Sugar Bowl

This is Part Two of my Sugar Bowl preview Series. Part One covered the statistics for the dangerous Ole Miss offense. This article covers the stats for defense and special teams. Future articles will cover their roster and scheme. DJ Durkin’s Retooled Rebel Defense. The Ole Miss defense has...
Ole Miss taking cautious approach ahead of Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 surge

After an entire regular season that felt like a return to normalcy, the college football postseason has become anything but normal. With the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, ripping across the sports landscape and causing postponements and cancellations to bowl games, Ole Miss and Baylor are doing their best to make sure Saturday’s Sugar Bowl is not added to that list.
Ole Miss expected to hire familiar coaching legacy as next offensive coordinator

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has reportedly found a replacement for departed offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Charlie Weis Jr. is expected to be the new offensive coordinator for the Rebels. The 28 year old has been in his current position as offensive coordinator at USF since 2020 and previously worked with Kiffin in the same capacity at FAU. Additionally, Weis spent two years as an offensive analyst at Alabama while Kiffin was the offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa. Alabama won a national title in the 2015 season.
Baylor Vs. Ole Miss Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/1/22)

The Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears (11-2) take on the SEC’s Mississippi Rebels (10-2) in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2022. Led by Big 12 Coach of the Year, Dave Aranda one of the best coaches in the country, Baylor won their third Big 12 championship and have won a program-record-tying 11 games this season. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss’s head coach has led the school to their first New Year’s Six bowl game appearance since the 2015 season; they won the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2016, over Oklahoma State.
Ole Miss reportedly finds new offensive coordinator

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss has reportedly found its next offensive coordinator. Head coach Lane Kiffin is adding Charlie Weis Jr. to his staff, in news first reported by On3sports’ Matt Zenitz. Weis has a history with Kiffin, serving as his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Florida...
Rebels battling through COVID before Sugar Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. — We've seen COVID-19 affect college bowl games in the last few days. Ole Miss is dealing with some COVID issues of their own but head coach Lane Kiffin says they are dealing with it as best they can and will be ready for Saturday's Sugar Bowl.
Report: Replacement for Miami Hurricanes in Sun Bowl revealed

It took some time to get here, but it is nearly official, and the Washington State Cougars have their opponent for the Sun Bowl. According to Colin Deaver, a local El Paso reporter for KTSMtv, the Central Michigan Chippewas will replace the Miami Hurricanes and face off against Washington State on New Year’s Eve at noon ET in the Sun Bowl, in El Paso, Tx.
QB Bohanon expected back for Baylor in Sugar Bowl, Shapen out

Baylor starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon is expected to return for the Sugar Bowl, but Blake Shapen likely won’t be available to play against Ole Miss on New Year’s Day due to a shoulder injury. Baylor coach Dave Aranda has seen Bohanon make strides in both his passing and...
