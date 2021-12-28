Ole Miss full-go for the Sugar Bowl, set to take on Baylor on New Year's Day

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has reportedly found a replacement for departed offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Charlie Weis Jr. is expected to be the new offensive coordinator for the Rebels. The 28 year old has been in his current position as offensive coordinator at USF since 2020 and previously worked with Kiffin in the same capacity at FAU. Additionally, Weis spent two years as an offensive analyst at Alabama while Kiffin was the offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa. Alabama won a national title in the 2015 season.

