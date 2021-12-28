On3 RPM predicts Peyton Bowen will commit to Notre Dame Fighting Irish

One of the top prospects in the 2023 class will come off the board New Year’s Day when Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen announces his commitment.

Bowen is the No. 53 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 safety and the No. 8 prospect in Texas in the 2023 cycle.

He will choose between Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC, but one team is heavily in the lead for his commitment, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

The RPM gives Notre Dame a 98.6 percent chance of landing Bowen, with all of his other finalists at a less than 1 percent chance.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine was released to the public in early December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power recently said this about Bowen:

“Peyton Bowen continues to look like one of the better Lone Star State’s better defensive backs in the 2023 cycle,” Power said. “The 6-foot, 180-pounder came down with a game-sealing interception in the 4th quarter. Bowen secured the pick in the back of the end zone and looked like an offensive player on the return. He also flashed some high-end burst and movement skills in cutting back on a long kickoff return.”

Peyton Bowen would put Notre Dame atop the 2023 rankings

Prior to head coach Brian Kelly leaving for LSU, Notre Dame had built a lot of momentum in the 2023 recruiting class. And that has only continued under new coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish added a commitment from four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett a little over two weeks ago. And they currently have the No. 2 class in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Adding Bowen would up their commitment count to eight and push them past arch rival USC into the No. 1 spot nationally.

Notre Dame currently has seven four-star prospects committed for the 2023 cycle, including three ranked among the top 70 nationally.