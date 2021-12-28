ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

On3 RPM predicts Peyton Bowen will commit to Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By Keegan Pope about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTpBe_0dXcmI8f00

One of the top prospects in the 2023 class will come off the board New Year’s Day when Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen announces his commitment.

Bowen is the No. 53 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 safety and the No. 8 prospect in Texas in the 2023 cycle.

He will choose between Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC, but one team is heavily in the lead for his commitment, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

The RPM gives Notre Dame a 98.6 percent chance of landing Bowen, with all of his other finalists at a less than 1 percent chance.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine was released to the public in early December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power recently said this about Bowen:

“Peyton Bowen continues to look like one of the better Lone Star State’s better defensive backs in the 2023 cycle,” Power said. “The 6-foot, 180-pounder came down with a game-sealing interception in the 4th quarter. Bowen secured the pick in the back of the end zone and looked like an offensive player on the return. He also flashed some high-end burst and movement skills in cutting back on a long kickoff return.”

Peyton Bowen would put Notre Dame atop the 2023 rankings

Prior to head coach Brian Kelly leaving for LSU, Notre Dame had built a lot of momentum in the 2023 recruiting class. And that has only continued under new coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish added a commitment from four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett a little over two weeks ago. And they currently have the No. 2 class in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Adding Bowen would up their commitment count to eight and push them past arch rival USC into the No. 1 spot nationally.

Notre Dame currently has seven four-star prospects committed for the 2023 cycle, including three ranked among the top 70 nationally.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Fighting Irish#The Fighting Irish#American Football#Spiny Ai#Lone Star State#Lsu
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AthlonSports.com

Alamo Bowl Prediction and Preview: Oregon vs. Oklahoma

Sponsors pay a pretty penny for their name on postseason football games but you would be forgiven if you scratched out the Valero Alamo Bowl's formal name this year and simply dubbed it the Interim Bowl. While that kind of moniker would typically spell depressed interest and a lack of watchability, that might not quite be the case as two brand-name programs like Oklahoma and Oregon meet in San Antonio for one of the more unique bowl games of 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
swark.today

Penn State Players Opt Out of Outback

FAYETTEVILLE – Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker has joined Penn State linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks opting out of Saturday’s Outback Bowl game against Arkansas in Tampa, Fla. to declare he’ll instead prepare for the upcoming NFL Combine and NFL Draft. Brisker announced his decision Monday...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy