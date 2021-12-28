RAMBLIN ROUND: Straight from their hearts: Artists we lost in 2021

Nashville lost some great singers, songwriters and musicians in 2021, and such losses diminish the city’s musical community while reminding us of the unparalleled depth of talent Nashville has always boasted. Rock ’n’ roll pioneer Don Everly made history as the elder half of The Everly Brothers, whose close-harmony sound helped define rock in the late 1950s. Along with his brother Phil (who passed away in 2014), Don influenced countless musicians, including The Beatles, whose sound owes a huge debt to the Everlys. A superb rhythm guitarist and forward-thinking songwriter, Don died on Aug. 21 at 84. One of the era’s most revered songwriters, Tom T. Hall told stories that were as complex as the human condition itself. He’s best known for the 1968 song “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” but adepts of songwriting also treasure such deep cuts as “The Year Clayton Delaney Died.” Hall died on Aug. 20; he was 85.

