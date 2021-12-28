ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato Officials Won’t Discipline Officers for Take-Down

By The Associated Press
KROC News
KROC News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) _ Officials in Mankato have decided not to discipline two police officers accused of using excessive force when they took a...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Carjackers Try to Steal Vehicle With 3-Year-Old Inside

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A man and two teen-agers are in custody after they allegedly followed a St. Paul woman home and carjacked her vehicle with her 3-year-old child inside. Report say the woman told police that the group followed her as she drove home Tuesday morning. A man...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

New Wisconsin Law Bans Cellphone Use Near Accidents

The next time you encounter an automobile accident and decide to pick up the cellphone to call for help you may want to reconsider. A newly-signed law makes it illegal for Wisconsin drivers to use their cellphones near a highway crash site. The bill that was signed into law by...
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Man Killed X-Mas Eve When Vehicle Fell Thru Ice on Lake Bemidji

Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota are reporting a Christmas Eve tragedy that occurred in the Mississippi River near Bemidji State University. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Bemidji Police, and Bemidji firefighters responded around 5:30 Friday evening to a report of a vehicle that had gone through the ice on Lake Bemidji. When they arrived, they found a woman who had managed to escape from the vehicle and get out of the water. A Bemidji firefighter wearing special cold water rescue gear then pulled a man out of the vehicle with assistance from deputies at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KROC News

Appeals Court Says Group Can Sue Over Mining Rules

ELY, Minn. (AP) -- A Minnesota appellate court has affirmed that a wilderness advocacy group has standing to challenge state rules on copper mine sites. The Minnesota Appeals Court's ruling Monday means that Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness' lawsuit can continue. The group filed the action in June 2020 arguing the 29-year-old siting rules should prohibit copper mining along waters that flow directly into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
ELY, MN
KROC News

A Christmas Day Mess On A Minnesota Interstate

Ashby, MN (KROC AM News) - A Christmas Day chain-reaction crash shut down a section of I-94 in northwest Minnesota for a few hours. The Minnesota State Patrol report on the pileup indicates dozens of vehicles were involved. It happened around 11:00 am near the town of Ashby. The report...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

At Least Two Dead In Northern Minnesota Fire

Bemidji, MN (KROC AM News) - A tragedy is unfolding in northern Minnesota. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a fire was reported around 10:45 am Thursday at a residence in Liberty Township, which is north of Bemidji. The sheriff’s office says 45 firefighters from surrounding towns responded.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Deadly Crash in East-Central Minnesota

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in east-central Minnesota have identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Brenda Hanson of Harris was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided on a rural road just west of Harris around 4 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
KROC News

ATV Collides With Ambulance In Southern Minnesota

Minnesota Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being involved in a traffic crash in southern Minnesota Thursday. The State Patrol says he collided with an ambulance. The crash happened around 5:30 pm in Minnesota Lake. The State...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Man Killed by Austin Police After More Than 24-Hour Standoff

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin last night. A news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the deadly shooting occurred during a confrontation at a Kwik Trip convenience store shortly after 9:30 PM following a more than 24-hour long standoff at a nearby apartment complex. McKichan says the man was armed with a knife, and at one point, one of the officers fired their gun and shot the man. Despite efforts to render medical assistance, the man died at the scene.
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Potter Verdict: Guilty As Charged; Former Cop Now Faces Prison

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will spend the Christmas weekend in jail and is also facing possible years in prison. After deliberating for about 27 hours over a four-day period, a Hennepin County jury Thursday afternoon convicted Potter of 1st and 2nd-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KROC News

Carbon Monoxide Listed As Killer Of Minnesota Family

Moorhead, MN (KROC AM News) - The suspicions of many in the Moorhead, Minnesota community were correct. The Moorhead Police Dept. Wednesday released more information about the seven family members who were found dead in their home last Saturday. The MPD says results of blood tests “listed a lethal level...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Ap#Sgts
KROC News

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Why Your 2022 Minnesota License Plate Tabs Could Be Delayed

If you need to renew your Minnesota license plate tabs early in 2022, here's a head's up that they could be delayed in getting to you. For nearly two years now, we've all been dealing with the ongoing pandemic and how it has affected many parts of our lives. From cancelations to events and activities taking place virtually, things have been different.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Perennial Rochester Criminal Arrested Again

Rochester, MN - A local man described by authorities as a perennial criminal is in trouble again. Rochester police arrested 28-year-old Matthew Tlougan early Monday after finding him inside a house that was being renovated. The house is located in the 10 block of 7th Ave SE and its owners...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KROC News

Hung Jury in Kim Potter Trial?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them to continue working,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KROC News

Gov. Walz Tests Positive For COVID-19

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The current surge of the COVID-19 virus has affected the top elected state official in Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday revealed he, his wife Gwen, and their 9th-grade son have tested positive. Walz says his son tested positive Monday. After finding out, Walz and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy