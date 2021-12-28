ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chelsea defender Chilwell to undergo surgery on injured knee

 1 day ago

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea wing back Ben Chilwell is set for a lengthy spell out after a decision was...

The Independent

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday.The draw lifted Chelsea into second place, above Liverpool, but a win was needed to keep in sight of in-form leader Manchester City, who went eight points clear following their 1-0 win at Brentford. It looked like Chelsea was about to earn three points despite a lackluster display at Stamford Bridge, only for Welbeck - on as a substitute - to head home a left-wing cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time.Romelu...
The Independent

Southampton vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham will look to move into the top four in the Premier League in a match against Southampton on Tuesday.A 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday saw the club move into fifth and manager Antonio Conte’s presence is starting to come through. But the boss insists the momentum at Tottenham is different to what he built at Chelsea.“I think that this is different to the momentum at Chelsea. I don’t like to compare different situations. [There is] too big a difference with my experience in the past.“Also because I remember very well that I started the season [when at...
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was as deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding onto a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an 8:15pm...
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
Forbes

Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura Ready To Take Center Stage

He is responsible for arguably the greatest moment in Tottenham Hotspur’s recent history. But Lucas Moura has never quite fulfilled his potential. The Brazilian forward scored a hattrick, including a dramatic added time winner, as Spurs beat Ajax in the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019. In the...
wcn247.com

John Terry back at Chelsea in coaching consultancy role

LONDON (AP) — John Terry is back at Chelsea after taking up a coaching consultancy role in the club’s academy. Terry played 717 games for Chelsea and is one of the team's greatest players. He will work with players and coaching staff in the youth development program in his new role that starts next month. Chelsea says “our former club captain will contribute to coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players and support parent dialogue.” Terry retired from playing in 2018 and gained some coaching experience as assistant manager at Aston Villa from 2018-21. He will start his new role next month.
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brendan Rodgers has sounded his disdain over the Premier League forcing Leicester City to play on both 26 and 28 of December amid a mounting injury crisis.The Foxes were soundly beaten by Manchester City on Boxing Day and now play second-placed Liverpool two days later - who also knocked them out of the League Cup just before Christmas.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool head to Leicester in the Premier LeagueAs for the Reds, they had their Boxing Day match against Leeds called off, with several first-team players recovering from positive Covid tests between that Anfield penalty shoot-out...
The Independent

Football rumours: LaLiga beckoning Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayCould Germany defender Antonio Rudigerswap London for the Spanish capital? The Telegraph reports Real Madrid expect the 28-year-old to join from Chelsea, where he has just six months left on his contract, at the end of the season.The Mail, which cites AS, says the Spanish club are also increasingly certain they will be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain. But the 23-year-old France striker will reportedly wait until after his side plays Real in the Champions League last 16 in March to confirm his decision.Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick wants to bring Florian Wirtz to...
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight. The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side. Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League - following victories over Everton and Watford - but were defeated by Brighton last time out. Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this...
The Independent

Football rumours: Competition heats up to sign Raphinha from Leeds

What the papers sayLiverpool face competition for the signature of Raphinha, according to the Express. The Reds have been scouting the Brazil winger, 25, who has impressed at Leeds with eight goals in 16 league appearances. But the paper says Chelsea now want to sign Raphinha in the summer, if he is not first snapped up in the transfer window.Everton’s loss could reportedly become Newcastle’s gain. Lucas Digne is understood to be in line for the chop at Goodison and the left-back is being considered at St James’ Park, reports the Sun. The only fairly significant stumbling block is his...
