Forbes names Hormel Foods one of the world’s top female-friendly companies

By News Desk
Southern Minnesota News
 1 day ago

Throughout 2021, Hormel Foods Corporation received numerous awards from publications, including Newsweek magazine (America’s Most Responsible Companies), Selling Power (50 Best Companies to Sell For) and Military Times (Best for Vets). Forbes can now be added to that list as the magazine recently announced that the company ranks as one of...

