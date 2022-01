It was 25 years ago that Ohio State defeated Arizona State 20-17 in the dramatic 1997 Rose Bowl. That still stands as one of the biggest wins in Ohio State history. It is unfortunate for OSU’s 1996 team that six years later the Buckeyes would upset No. 1-ranked Miami (Fla.) in double overtime in the Fiesta Bowl to win the national championship. It’s almost like that win over Miami trumped the 1996 team’s fantastic win over then-No. 2 Arizona State. And, certainly, there have been more landmark wins since then, including the College Football Playoff victories over Alabama and Oregon in January 2015.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO