A new report has emerged stating that Persona 4 Golden, which is the expanded version of Persona 4 that has previously released on PlayStation Vita and PC, will be coming to new platforms next year. This report comes about mere days after Atlus revealed that it would be remastering Persona 4 Arena Ultimax for new platforms with a release planned for March 2022. And while it remains to be seen if Persona 4 Golden will be following closely behind the new launch of Arena Ultimax, this information on its own doesn't seem too far-fetched.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO