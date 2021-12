The city of Vestavia Hills honored three Vestavia police officers at the Dec. 20 City Council meeting for their actions in a November incident that saved a man’s life. Police Chief Dan Rary told the council officers Randy Gagnon, Juan Chavez and Nicholas Steketee responded to reports of a man slouched over in a chair outside of the Days Inn hotel on U.S. 31 and realized his life was in danger due to a drug overdose. The officers administered Narcan, which reverses an overdose.

