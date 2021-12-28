ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Coronavirus: Study suggests virus lingers in organs for months

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aekag_0dXcTYPE00

A study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that even in people who have asymptomatic or mild cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to exist and cause an infection for months.

The study, described as the most comprehensive analysis of the way COVID-19 works to date, found that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads within days from the airways to the heart, brain, and nearly every organ in the body, where it may stay for months, Fortune reported.

The study involved autopsies on 44 patients who died after contracting COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic in the United States. The study showed that there was persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA in multiple parts of the body for as long as 230 days after symptoms began, Fortune reported.

NIH COVID-19 Study by National Content Desk on Scribd

While most of the infection was localized to the lungs and airway, researchers found the virus spread throughout the entire body, including the brain, eyes, muscles, skin and gastrointestinal systems, The Hill reported.

The findings and techniques in the study have not yet been reviewed by independent scientists, and mostly rely on data from deadly COVID-19 cases, not people who have had long COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.

The study was released in manuscript form and is under review for publication in the journal Nature.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organs#Autopsies#Coronavirus Pandemic#Nih#Fortune#Hill#Bloomberg#Cox Media Group
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Coronavirus: Virus can infect fat cells; lead to severe infection, long-term COVID, study finds

Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom might mean you have the omicron variant

Several people infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus have one symptom in common — a scratchy throat. Per The Hill, several reports from the U.K. suggest that people infected with omicron said they had scratchy throats. This is different from people infected with the previous variants, who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

British vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert says next pandemic ‘could be worse’ than coronavirus

The world should do more now to prepare for future pandemics, said Sarah Gilbert, one of the inventors of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. “This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods,” Gilbert said as she delivered the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, an annual address by an influential figure that will be aired Monday on the BBC. Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University. “The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Death-Bringing 'Brain Tsunamis' Have Been Observed in Humans

Back in 2018, researchers were able to study the moment brain death becomes irreversible in the human body for the first time, observing the phenomenon in several Do Not Resuscitate patients as they died in hospital. For years, scientists have researched what happens to your brain when you die, but...
SCIENCE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy