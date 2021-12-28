Capitol Greetings by Rep. Jim Grego

A candidate for Illinois Secretary of State and several local Republicans are sounding off on the satanic display in the Capitol Rotunda. In a statement released Thursday, Bloomington Republican Dan Brady says that while he fully supports Americans’ Constitutional rights to freedom of religion and expression, he thinks the display put in the rotunda by the Satanic Temple of Illinois goes a bit too far. He claims the display of the satanic deity Baphomet is found by the vast majority of Illinoisans to be “repugnant in the extreme” and that if he was Secretary of State, he would review rules and possibly seek legislation to make sure “hatred has no home in the house of Illinois’ government.” Several other Illinois republicans: Brad Halbrook, Dan Caulkins, Blaine Wilhour, Adam Niemerg and Chris Miller echoed those sentiments in a statement released later that same day.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO