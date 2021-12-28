ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Capitol Greetings by Rep. Jim Grego

By Rep. Jim Grego
okwnews.com
 1 day ago

Hoping everyone had a Merry Christmas. We head into the New Year with whatever challenges lie ahead. It seems lately that nothing is what we consider normal. I’m sure this next year won’t be any different, but I believe we can pull together and get through it as we have in...

okwnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Biden Authorizes Capitol Police to Call on National Guard ‘Unilaterally’ in Emergencies

The Capitol Police gained new powers when Biden on Wednesday signed into law a bill authorizing the police chief to “unilaterally” request emergency backup from the National Guard and federal law enforcement, an effort to streamline a process that resulted in delays during the Jan. 6 attack. When the bill cleared Congress last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said in a statement that “Jan. 6 showed us that every minute counts during an emergency.” Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police were quickly overwhelmed at the Capitol on Jan. 6 when a crowd filled with Trump supporters breached the building where lawmakers...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Lead Capitol riot charge is constitutional, judges find

Three federal judges have agreed that the most serious charge faced by those accused of participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is constitutional, a victory for the Justice Department and a blow to the defendants fighting those accusations. The ruling came Monday evening from U.S. District...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Capitol riot committee aims to release report by summer

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection is gearing up for a year of public hearings and the release of what could be several reports detailing different aspects of the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered it set ablaze in 1814.Since last summer, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has reviewed more than 30,000 documents and spoken to more than 300 witnesses, making what select committee chairman Bennie Thompson called “swift progress” at a meeting earlier this month. “Before too long, our findings will be out in the open. We...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wtaq.com

U.S. House probe of Capitol attack seeks interview with Republican Jim Jordan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday requested an interview with ardent Donald Trump supporter Jim Jordan, the second-sitting U.S. representative drawn into the probe. The House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 asked Jordan, an Ohio Republican, to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
erienewsnow.com

Rep. Kathy Rapp Recaps 2021 at the PA State Capitol

HARRISBURG, PA. (ErieNewsNow) - State Representative Kathy Rapp (R-Warren) was elected to the Pennsylvania Legislature in 2004. The nine-term state representative also serves as Chair of the House Health Committee. Rep. Rapp sat down with ErieNewsNow to share some accomplishments from 2021, as well as what she looks forward to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Capitol Greetings#Antlers#Osbi#The Supreme Court
wmay.com

Local Republicans Not Happy With Satanic Display At The Capitol

A candidate for Illinois Secretary of State and several local Republicans are sounding off on the satanic display in the Capitol Rotunda. In a statement released Thursday, Bloomington Republican Dan Brady says that while he fully supports Americans’ Constitutional rights to freedom of religion and expression, he thinks the display put in the rotunda by the Satanic Temple of Illinois goes a bit too far. He claims the display of the satanic deity Baphomet is found by the vast majority of Illinoisans to be “repugnant in the extreme” and that if he was Secretary of State, he would review rules and possibly seek legislation to make sure “hatred has no home in the house of Illinois’ government.” Several other Illinois republicans: Brad Halbrook, Dan Caulkins, Blaine Wilhour, Adam Niemerg and Chris Miller echoed those sentiments in a statement released later that same day.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Times

Rep. Lauren Boebert put her brand on Washington politics in a rebellious first year in Congress

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s first year in Congress firmly established her as a force of political defiance — a virtual legislator outlaw. If she wasn’t boasting about packing a pistol at the U.S. Capitol or setting off metal detectors and quarreling with Capitol Police, the Colorado Republican was trading verbal jabs with Democratic lawmakers or making a social media splash with a dress emblazoned with “Let’s go Brandon.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox17

Jan. 6 committee requests to speak with Rep. Jim Jordan

The congressional committee investigating the attacks on the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol has requested to speak with Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. "We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th," Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said in a letter to Jordan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Was the White House warned about pushing people to the Capitol on Jan. 6?

One of the perils of our splintered media ecosystem is that it can be difficult to track information that’s novel and information that isn’t. News has a novelty bias, born in part from decades of deeply reported political coverups — we learn something that we hadn’t encountered before or that’s truly new, and it seems as though it necessarily expands the boundaries of our knowledge in a significant way. We’ve seen this repeatedly in the past decade, with huge troves of information being mined for interesting nuggets — nuggets then treated as important even when they immediately or quickly were revealed as being the opposite.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy