Books of the week of Dec. 29

By Staff Reports
Hartselle Enquirer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShaker Heights is a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, that has certain standards and lots of rules. Elena Richardson writes for the local paper and lives in the big house on Parkland Drive that is now in ashes. She also owns the house on Winslow Road that she kindly rented...

hartselleenquirer.com

Tampa Bay Times

Best books of 2021

“Best books” is always a subjective term. No one can honestly claim to know which books are best in a time when more than 1 million books are published each year in the United States alone. But, as a book reviewer, I can tell you which books I reviewed...
Kankakee Daily Journal

Library Life: Week of Dec. 19

• Kids Mini Golf: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, kids are invited to the library to swing a putter to try and make a hole-in-one. Different courses with different obstacles will be set up for kids to try to master. No registration required. • Winter Solstice Celebration: At...
bookriot.com

By Book Or By Crook: 10 Books Like THE SOPRANOS

When I joined my partner in watching The Sopranos this spring (my first watch, a rewatch for him), I really didn’t know what I was in for. Sure, I’d heard about the show, but I thought it was just a mafia drama. Then these characters sucked me in (rude!). Their complicated personal lives, their moral and ethical dilemmas, the push and pull of their relationships — no wonder the show continues to be revisited 20+ years after it first aired. There are layers upon layers to dig into: gender performance and sexuality, the portrayal of Italian American culture, the consequences of and desensitization to violence, religion, generational trauma…I could go on and on. And inevitably, it got me thinking: What books like The Sopranos exist?
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
atlanticcitynews.net

Begin 2022 with these life-changing books

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): At some point in our journey of life, some of us start questioning the validity of living the way we do. We become aware of being caught up in the cycle of struggle, unhappiness, anxiety, and constant seeking of some end or another, prompting us to seek a different way of living. For those interested in exploring a new way of living, we bring you five must-read books for a fresh, new start to the new year.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
goodhousekeeping.com

All of Amazon's bestselling books for 2021

Amazon has revealed its list of bestselling and most-read books of 2021 and it's full of incredible fiction and non-fiction reads. Award-winning books from 2020 dominate this year's fiction charts with Matt Haig’s award-winning book, The Midnight Library, scoring the top spot and Delia Owens’ coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is now being turned into a film by Reese Witherspoon, following closely behind.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
Desiring God

Who Wrote Hebrews?

ABSTRACT: For the first 1,500 years of church history, most Christians believed Paul wrote the letter of Hebrews. The resurgence in Greek scholarship at the time of the Reformation, however, revealed serious concerns with Pauline authorship, not least of which is the large stylistic discrepancy between Hebrews and Paul’s other letters. In the time since, though many have tried to tie authorship of Hebrews to others in the apostolic band — from Barnabas and Silas to Apollos and Luke — doubts still render the matter uncertain. Nevertheless, even in the absence of a known author, the authority of Hebrews rests secure. Christians for two thousand years have heard the voice of Christ in the letter of Hebrews, and possessing this God-breathed epistle is far more valuable than knowing its author.
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Beth Dutton Finally Learns Game-Changing Secret

Many pieces finally fell into place during last night’s episode of “Yellowstone,” including Beth finding out who attacked them at the end of Season 3. All season long, she’s been convinced that Jamie ordered the attacks and tried to have them all killed. It was definitely telling that all of the Duttons were attacked except for him. But viewers already know that that’s because Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall, actually ordered Terell Riggins to orchestrate the attacks.
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
outsidemagazine

Our Next Book Club Pick Is ‘Every Day the River Changes’

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. As the year winds down and we start to daydream about the trips we’ll take in 2022 and beyond, it’s the perfect time to curl up by the fire with an absorbing travel book. With that in mind, Outside editors have selected a December/January book club pick that’s sure to satisfy your vicarious wanderlust: we’ll be reading Every Day the River Changes, an account of the four weeks writer Jordan Salama spent traveling Colombia’s legendary Magdalena River.
The Guardian

After a year of sloth, I’ve rediscovered the joy of immersing myself in a book

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a low-key but persistent source of irritation has been how impossible it is to focus. “I can’t do anything,” is a line I’ve exchanged with friends countless times, by which we mean anything more energetic than scrolling. For the past 12 months, at the end of most days, the scene has been exactly the same; I’m out cold on the sofa, dazed from hours of binge-watching, as a prelude to dragging myself to bed. It’s a dull, depressing and nutrient-free way to pass the time. It’s also a hard habit to break.
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
Pioneer Press

Stephen L. Carter: The 15 best nonfiction books of 2021

For the past several years I have been putting together a list of that year’s best nonfiction, with special attention to books that taught me things I didn’t know. This has been an exceptional year for serious books; perhaps being locked down is good for creativity. Never have I had such trouble winnowing my list to 15. Nevertheless, here are my picks, all highly recommended, presented in random order — as usual, no tyranny of the alphabet! — and concluding with my choice for best nonfiction book of the year.
thebrag.com

Remembering Joan Didion: 20 provoking quotes

Literary icon Joan Didion has passed away at 87 as a result of Parkinson’s Disease on December 23rd. The writer was a source of inspiration for many, and her work was constantly referred to when people talked of moments that changed their lives. Considered one of the most prolific...
