New Savage Lovecast: All About Abortion Medication with Dr. Daniel Grossman

By The Stranger
The Stranger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy oh boy, Dan tells a lot of people to break up on this episode. There’s the gay man with an older boyfriend who might want to go poly despite his boyfriend’s commitment to monogamy. There’s the...

Lifehacker

What to Know About Ordering Abortion Pills by Mail

Most early abortions are done by taking pills that cause a miscarriage. This method—medication abortion—is simple and safe, but until recently, federal rules made it illegal to get these pills in the mail like other prescriptions. The FDA has now permanently changed that rule. To be clear: we’re...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
New York Post

Mom shows what it’s like to have a night doula for your baby

American mom Brittany Bright shared a video about her night routine with her baby, which includes a night-time postpartum doula (night nanny). The video, posted to Twitter, shows Bright prepping bottles for her 2-month-old son, and then leaving the baby care to the doula from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Dan Savage
Vibe

Eve Reveals Why Doctors Stated She Would Never Get Pregnant

With eight weeks left in her first pregnancy, Eve has been quietly resting at home in London with family. However, she took some time out to speak with Tamron Hall regarding her fertility journey and shared a shocking revelation. Like most first-time moms, the Queens star has been nervous regarding all the new changes happening with her body. She shared that just a couple of weeks ago, she was fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital, just for them to admit she was simply experiencing normal pregnancy symptoms. Yet, prior to her becoming pregnant, doctors feared it may never...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Reality Tea

Nurse Told Christine Quinn’s Husband That He Had to Choose To Save Her Or The Baby During Traumatic Childbirth

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is back and things have certainly changed around the Oppenheim Group. Most notably, super star/villain Christine Quinn is married and had a baby! Christine and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child in May. Unfortunately for Christine, the birth was anything but smooth. As reported by People, Christine opened […] The post Nurse Told Christine Quinn’s Husband That He Had to Choose To Save Her Or The Baby During Traumatic Childbirth appeared first on Reality Tea.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Abortion
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
Newsweek

Dr. Oz Struggles to Answer Abortion Question on Fox News

Republican Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz struggled to give a concise answer when asked about his views on abortion during an interview on Fox News. While speaking to Will Cain about his policies and conservative views, the celebrity heart surgeon was asked about what he believes the laws on abortion should be and whether they should be as strict as in states such as Texas and Mississippi.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Dr. Oz and His Wife Allegedly Insulted a Journalist Who Inadvertently Heard Their Conversation

A political writer for New York magazine spun straw into reporter's gold after an awkward phone encounter with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa Oz. While reporting on Dr. Oz's campaign in Pennsylvania, Olivia Nuzzi had some trouble getting a hold of her subject. "I was trying to speak to someone — anyone — from the campaign, which had so far proved elusive," she writes at the start of her story headlined "The Political Life of Dr. Oz."
ENTERTAINMENT
Boston Globe

‘I came as close as one can to dying in childbirth’

You published many good letters on Dec. 11 in response to the current abortion debate, but one requires further comment. This is a difficult and personal story to share, but I feel a moral imperative to share it. In the letter “Woman’s choice is vital, but doctor overstepped in advising...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Tributes paid to transgender activist April Ashley

Tributes have been paid to model, actress and transgender activist April Ashley, who has died aged 86.One of the first Britons to undergo gender reassignment surgery, she was made an MBE in 2012 for her campaigning work for the transgender community.Singer Boy George tweeted: “R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess!”R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess! pic.twitter.com/VBPwJUyUph— Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) December 28, 2021LGBTQ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell called her “the GREAT trans trailblazer for decades” and “hero”.“I was so honoured to know & support her...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

After contracting COVID-19 while pregnant, this mom got her PhD

After more than three years pursuing a PhD in curriculum and instruction, Queshonda Kudaisi, 29, found herself in a terrifying situation: She was diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant, and in danger of not only missing graduation, but of possibly losing her pregnancy and even her life. "I had a fever...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

