MARLBOROUGH — With the Daily News Cup final tied at two with 4:03 left in the third period, Marlborough senior captain Mark Evangelous scored the go-ahead goal to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead. "The adrenaline was crazy," said Evangelous of the score in front of a raucous Panther contingent at New England Sports Center. "That was just the best feeling I've ever felt." ...

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO