How many points did Ritvik Korrapati from Naperville win in Boys’ 12 singles USTA competitions by week ending Dec. 18?

Naperville tennis player Ritvik Korrapati won 138 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Dec. 18. Their 138 points...
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The PC Friars capped off a perfect 6-0 record in the month of December on Wednesday night. Sporting retro uniforms — all whites with yellow trim and lettering — the 21st ranked team in the nation knocked off No. 15 Seton Hall 70-65. Noah Horchler paced five Friars in double figures. He […]
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols.
The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.”
Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy.
Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.
HALFMOON — Shaker fell to Albany, 51-44, at the Shenendehowa Holiday Classic tournament at the Impact Athletic Center. CJ Haver had 15 points to lead the Bison while Zach Matulu had 15 and Nicholas Montalto had eight. Isaiah Austin had 15 points for the Falcons while Malachi Perry had 11 and Delon Dean had five. […]
MARLBOROUGH — With the Daily News Cup final tied at two with 4:03 left in the third period, Marlborough senior captain Mark Evangelous scored the go-ahead goal to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.
"The adrenaline was crazy," said Evangelous of the score in front of a raucous Panther contingent at New England Sports Center. "That was just the best feeling I've ever felt."
Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was an assistant coach for team USA at the World Junior Championship. He's heading back to Colorado much sooner than expected after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. "I think we’re all just really disappointed," Mayotte said. "Mostly for the guys, and not just our guys, but
