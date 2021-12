DALLAS — College football coaches rarely last as long as the length of their contracts, but could Alabama's Nick Saban be the outlier?. This past summer, Saban and the University of Alabama agreed to an eight-year, $84.8 million deal, which runs through the 2028 season. The school has gotten an excellent return on its investment already as the 2021 Alabama team is 12-1 and enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team in the country. The Crimson Tide will face No. 4 Cincinnati in Friday's Cotton Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO