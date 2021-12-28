ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is The Bull Market Still Going So Strong?

By Veronika Bondarenko
 1 day ago
Even amid news of inflation and supply chain disruption posed by new virus variants, the market is doing very well — the S&500 closed at an all-time high on Monday while estimates for the future also point to continued growth in 2022.

"You can be worried about Covid, inflation, the Fed, China, Robinhood, SPACs, valuations, etc, but every quarter, EPS keep coming in better than expected, forcing the consensus to upgrade forecasts." Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group, told Bloomberg. "And this brings 'dip buyers’ whenever we have any meaningful pullback."

S&500 Index

In the last month, the average income for companies in the S&500 index grew by $1 to a total of $220.40 a share. Appreciation has been largely in line with earnings, while the bottom line has kept it consistently at 4% of its all-time high.

With those companies beating estimates by 10% for the last six months, Bloomberg Intelligence also predicts the group to report a 19% increase in profit for the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Not The Time To Be Bearish

This doesn't mean that everyone is reaping benefits across the board — many Americans are still struggling to afford basic items, and many analysts predict inflation-related rate hikes amid a dragged-out recovery.

Slow growth has also plagued industries like technology, which has been seeing sales slow after the initial boom seen during the early stages of the pandemic.

But a large number of companies has been doing very well despite all this.

By raising costs for the end-user, they are able to keep the profit margin high. Many investors are tracking the ability to do so very closely for unexpected spikes at a time when others are hesitant to put their money into risky assets.

"I don't think the time to be bearish is now at all," Jay Pelosky, founder and president of TPW Investment Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. "The question for those who have already de-risked — and many have — is, when do you get back in?"

STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Market#The S 500#Fed#Spacs#Eps#Leuthold Group#Bloomberg Intelligence#Americans#Tpw Investment Management
STOCKS
