Joe Thomas (@joethommas) is a travel and architecture photographer based in New York City. His passion for exploration has led him to create work for clients like Four Seasons, EDITION Hotels, Adobe, JetBlue, Lufthansa and more. He specializes in capturing details that show new perspectives of both lesser known and iconic locations, and he uses a compact and lightweight Sony Alpha kit to make it easy to be on the go. We connected with him to learn more about the Sony Alpha camera and Sony lenses you’ll find in his bag. Keep reading to see what he packs in his kit and why.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO