ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Aditxt Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ADTX

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) and AiPharma Global Holdings LLC is fair to Aditxt shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aditxt shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Aditxt and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Aditxt shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Aditxt shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Aditxt shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aditxt shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005148/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Lawson (LAWS) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Lawson Products, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - LAWS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Lawson Products, Inc. Report and TestEquity and Gexpro Services is fair to Lawson shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Lawson shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Chegg investors have until February 22, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of Class Action Against Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report securities between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Desktop Metal purports to offer additive manufacturing technologies focused on the production of end use parts. The Company acquired EnvisionTEC, Inc. and certain of its affiliates, a provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end use parts, on February 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Astra Space, Inc. F/k/a Holicity, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ASTR, HOL

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR, HOL) resulting from allegations that Astra may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Adtx#Advertising#Halper Sadeh Llp#Aditxt Inc
TheStreet

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering And Exercise Of Full Over-Allotment Option

Miami, FL, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,350,000 units on December 27, 2021, which closed at the time of the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, are $103.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other Offering expenses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VIA Optronics AG Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Results

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") held virtually on December 29, 2021. As of the date of the AGM, the Company had six shareholders of record holding non-par value registered shares.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The CJS Securities 22nd Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the CJS Securities 22 nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Central Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RETA NOTICE: ROSEN, TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - RETA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 18, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) For Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) - Get Athenex, Inc. Report to determine whether certain Athenex officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Athenex is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. One of the Company's main drug candidates is an oral paclitaxel and encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Medallion Financial Corp. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Medallion Financial Corp. ("Medallion" or "the Company") (MFIN) - Get Medallion Financial Corp. Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false...
MARKETS
TheStreet

HealthStream CEO Rewards Employees With Contribution Of Personally Owned Shares Of Company Stock

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Frist, Jr., has contributed approximately $2.25 million of his personally owned shares of HealthStream common stock for the benefit of HealthStream employees. To accomplish this, Mr. Frist has contributed 86,494 of his shares to HealthStream, and HealthStream has approved the grant of that same number of shares under its 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan to eligible employees, as noted below. These shares will not be subject to any vesting conditions and are being issued effective immediately.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. ("Hollysys" or the "Company") (HOLI) - Get Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Report. The investigation concerns whether Hollysys has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Hollysys provides automation and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RETA

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RETA), if they purchased the Company's securities, and/or sold put options between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance And EVBox Group Mutually Agree To Terminate Business Combination Agreement

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS) ("TPG Pace"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and EV Charged B.V. ("EVBox Group"), today announced that TPG Pace, Edison Holdco B.V., New TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., ENGIE New Business S.A.S. ("Engie Seller") and EVBox Group have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Steel Partners Holdings Amends And Extends Credit Agreement

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) - Get Steel Partners Holdings LP Report, a diversified global holding company, today announced it has amended and extended its credit agreement with a syndicate of banks led by PNC Bank, National Association. The new five-year, $600 million, revolving credit facility covers substantially all SPLP entities, with the exception of Steel Partners' WebBank subsidiary. The credit facility includes:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RRD Receives Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire RRD For $11.00 Per Share In Cash

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report ("RRD" or the "Company") announced today the receipt of an unsolicited non-binding "Alternative Acquisition Proposal" as defined in its previously announced definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"), dated as of December 14, 2021 (the "Chatham Merger Agreement"), from a strategic party (the "Strategic Party") to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD's common stock for $11.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions (the "Strategic Party Proposal"). Under the terms of the Chatham Merger Agreement, affiliates of Chatham have agreed to acquire the Company for $10.85 per share in cash. As previously announced, on November 27, 2021, RRD had received a non-binding proposal from the Strategic Party to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD's common stock for $10.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions.
CHATHAM, NY
TheStreet

Fairfax Announces Completion Of Substantial Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax" or the "Company") (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces today the completion of its substantial issuer bid initially announced on November 17, 2021 (the "Offer"). Fairfax has taken up and paid for 2,000,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of US$500.00 per Share (the "Purchase Price").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BIDU Investor Reminder: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Baidu, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (BIDU) - Get Baidu Inc. Report common stock between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bidu.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy