ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

RAYUS Radiology Expands Presence In Maine

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology has opened a new outpatient-based advanced diagnostic imaging center in Auburn, expanding their network of high-quality, high-value imaging centers throughout Maine.

The Auburn center provides a full-range of diagnostic imaging services that feature high-field MRI, CT and X-ray.

"We are excited to continue to grow and invest in Maine," says Robert Cherney, Executive Vice President of Operations, RAYUS. "Opening this multi-modality center in Auburn allows us to further expand our ability to provide the highest quality care to patients in the most convenient outpatient location."

RAYUS Radiology operates four other outpatient-based diagnostic imaging centers and 20+ other diagnostic imaging sites of service throughout Maine. The Maine expansion is part of RAYUS' national growth strategy that accelerated in 2021 following Wellspring Capital Management's 2019 acquisition and subsequent investment in expanding the network and physician and patient services. With these new locations, RAYUS has added 21 centers in 2021 to increase its nationwide network to 150 locations.

About RAYUS Radiology RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.

About Wellspring Capital ManagementWellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. In total, Wellspring's current portfolio companies employ nearly 60,000 people around the world and generated aggregate revenues in excess of approximately $4.5 billion in the last 12 months.¹ Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com. Note 1: As of 12/31/2020

CONTACT: JConnelly Kennedy Crump kcrump@jconnelly.com 873-224-7388

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rayus-radiology-expands-presence-in-maine-301451257.html

SOURCE RAYUS Radiology

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Tyler Technologies Purchases Office Property In Orono, Maine

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Tyler Technologies, Inc. Report announced today it has purchased the University Inn Academic Suites building in Orono, Maine. Tyler plans to expand its Orono-based workforce, which will accommodate 36 of its team members who currently work out of the Bangor, Maine, office. Once the full renovations are complete, the office will house approximately 75 employees.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

OTELCO expands team in Maine and Alabama

OTELCO is pleased to welcome new employees in its Maine and Alabama offices. A number of new team members have join OTELCO’s New Gloucester office:. Dagmar Klosenski joins the company as a project manager. She has over 20 years of experience in business development, business change, marketing, testing, training and other areas, including working with Elin, a company that produces electric motors for trains, turbines, and much more. She lives in New Gloucester.
ALABAMA STATE
rubbernews.com

TireHub expanding in 3 new markets, strengthening presence across U.S.

ATLANTA —TireHub L.L.C., the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone Americas Inc. and Goodyear, plans to expand into three new markets: Tucson, Ariz.; Beltsville, Md.; and McAllen, Texas. The company also plans to expand the capabilities of its TireHub distribution centers (D/Cs) in Memphis, Tenn., and Metairie, La. The...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Footwear News

These States Will Raise Their Minimum Wage Starting in 2022 — What This Could Mean for Retail

Starting in 2022, millions of Americans might get a pay bump as states increase their minimum wage. 21 states and 35 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, according to a Monday report from worker advocacy group National Employment Law Project (NELP). In 33 of these regions, which includes the states of New York and California, hourly pay will increase to at least $15 an hour. Later in 2022, 4 more states and 22 local jurisdictions will introduce additional minimum wage hikes. These regions include localities in Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota, with 17 of these regions...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

NAILBITER Secures $13.3 M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

– The round will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen Augmented Reality tech platform and create new data products. NAILBITER, the leading Behavioral Videometrics Consumer Research Platform, announced today the closing of a $13.3 M raised by U.S. Boston Capital Corporation as placement agent. The raise will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen the company’s Augmented Reality Technology and create new eCommerce data products to replace traditional market research.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diagnostic Radiology#Mri#Operations#Subspecialized
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

Marketing Technology And Analytics Software Company Acoustic Expands Arkansas Presence

800-employee IBM spin-off plans Conway office space for Product & Engineering and Customer Success & Support team members. Acoustic, L.P., the independent marketing cloud and analytics provider, announced that it has secured office space in Conway, Arkansas. The new space, which has a capacity of 30 employees, will be the company’s third U.S. office and is representative of its commitment to a hybrid work environment.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Helping Logistics Industry Meet Rapid Delivery Demands Will Drive Economy

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic condensed nearly a decade of projected online shopping growth into one year. Americans spent $791.7 billion on e-commerce during 2020, up 32.4% from 2019, according to federal data. U.S. e-commerce sales are expected to continue skyrocketing this year, climbing by double digits to reach a...
INDUSTRY
The Ithaca Voice

Arnot expands Ithaca presence with Downtown purchase

ITHACA, N.Y. — The overall economy has its stresses and uncertainities, but real estate has remained solid. In the latest vote of confidence in Ithaca, Arnot Realty has acquired a recently-completed Downtown apartment building for an eight-digit price. The purchase of 140 Seneca Way was finalized earlier this week....
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
connectcre.com

John Deere Will Open Fulton Market Office to House Tech Talent

John Deere will open a Chicago office at the newly constructed 800 W. Fulton Market, where it plans to add 150 information technology jobs over the next two years, with the goal of hiring a total of 300 positions to support IT and additional roles within the company. Initially, the facility will target IT capabilities in e-commerce, cloud, data and analytics, and a variety of innovation related technical skills.
BUSINESS
PLANetizen

Pittsburgh Becomes First 'Dark Sky' City in Eastern U.S.

Pittsburgh became the first city in the eastern U.S. to adopt a 'dark sky' policy, reports Josyana Joshua, " meaning that it will switch to lower wattage LED bulbs and add shades along bridges, roads and other public areas" to reduce light pollution and energy use from public lighting. Although...
Community Impact Phoenix

University of Arizona expanding nursing presence in Gilbert

The University of Arizona will bring a new master’s nursing program next fall to Gilbert’s University Building and rent more space in the building to accommodate it. Town Council unanimously approved a new lease agreement with UA as part of the consent agenda at its meeting Dec. 14 with a five-year term and an option for five more years thereafter.
GILBERT, AZ
TheStreet

Carvana Expands Presence In Maine Offering As-soon-as-next Day Vehicle Delivery To Portland Area Residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Carvana Co. Class A Report, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Portland area residents. Customers can shop more than 55,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in minutes, whether or not they are purchasing a vehicle.
CARS
rockproducts.com

Doosan Expands Manitoba Dealer Presence

Doosan Infracore North America is partnering with C&C Rentals to add a new authorized Doosan location in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. The dealership serves customers in southwestern Manitoba. According to Jordan Trotter, dealer principal, C&C Rentals saw an opportunity in the market and began offering Doosan products in its equipment lineup...
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Simplified Radiology Report Translators

New York-based health tech startup Ezra has announced the launch of the Ezra Reporter, an AI-powered platform that can automatically translate complex radiology reports into simplified language, making results more accessible for patients and the reporting process more efficient for doctors. The new solution comes on the heels of a...
HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
78K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy