Showtime January 2022 Movies and TV Titles Announced

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has announced the movies, TV shows and sports programming coming to the service in January. The Showtime January 2022 lineup includes the season finale of the special event series Dexter: New Blood . Nearly 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing, he’s been living under a new name...

