Income Tax

Professional Tax Software Comparison Chart Gets Fresh Reboot By UltimateTax For The 2022 Tax Season

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UltimateTax Online has unveiled a new update of its industry-standard comparison chart for professional tax software . Every year, the chart equips tax preparers with the results of invaluable product research, helping them make the right choice of software for their tax practice.

Professional tax software has the capacity to process a high volume of tax returns for a tax preparation business. Every tax preparer faces a key business decision in determining which software product to purchase. With so many choices available, a tax preparer has the challenge of researching a wide range of software options.

The UltimateTax Online chart is a time-saving resource for tax professionals facing such a purchasing decision. The chart lets one compare products at a glance. For each software solution, the chart displays its price, key features and types of supported returns. Capsule reviews of the software products provide an additional level of detail.

The newest version of the chart surveys 17 popular tax preparation software products, which include ATX, CrossLink, Drake Tax, CCH ProSystems fx, Federal Direct Tax, Intuit ProSeries, MyTaxPrepOffice, Olt Pro, TaxAct, TaxSlayer, TaxWise, UltimateDR, UltimateTax 1040 and UltraTax.

A Fair and Balanced Comparison of Professional Tax Software Products

The 2021 update of the UltimateTax Online chart will guide software purchase decisions as tax offices look ahead to the 2022 tax season. To use the resource, a tax preparer may glance at the comparison chart to quickly eliminate options that do not match their expectations for software features or pricing.

Then the tax preparer may consult the capsule reviews that follow. These reviews detail the most exemplary features of each professional tax software product. They summarize key information about the strengths and weaknesses of each software solution.

UltimateTax Online's product reviewers tested each product for ease of use, efficiency, user experience, platform availability, info security, customer support and return validation capabilities.

With the 2021 update, the UltimateTax team continues to offer fair and balanced reviews of the listed professional tax software options. The professional tax software comparison chart is in its third year of existence. In that time, the chart has been very well-received by tax preparers who have relied on it as a guide.

The reviews are based on product demonstrations, company statements, sales materials and consumer reviews. A number of software companies provided product updates directly. The UltimateTax team has also accepted feedback from online readers. The team has incorporated several readers' corrections and suggestions in the latest chart update.

The 2021 professional tax software comparison chart provides a helpful starting point for the preparer researching professional tax software solutions prior to making a key business purchase. Find out more at https://www.ultimatetax.com .

About UltimateTax

For over 10 years, UltimateTax has been a leader in professional tax software. Not all tax software is made equally. With UltimateTax, you can expect a stable and reliable tax software environment to keep your data safe for years to come.

UltimateTax provides a wide range of products that fits every tax professional. Whether you're a new tax preparer or a seasoned professional; a small business owner or an enterprise owner, we've got a product that best suits your needs.

PRESS CONTACT:

Mike Steele866-686-7211 https://www.ultimatetax.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-tax-software-comparison-chart-gets-fresh-reboot-by-ultimatetax-for-the-2022-tax-season-301451237.html

SOURCE UltimateTax

New York City, NY
