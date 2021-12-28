ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

THIRDREALITY Works On Smart Home, Will Launch A New Product-- Countdown Timer Switch

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a brand, THIRDREALITY, dedicated to home automation, has launched a new countdown timer switch (or directly referred as "timer switch", "THIRDREALITY Timer Switch") that works with standard toggle and rocker switches. "THIRDREALITY Countdown Timer Switch is a simple solution to upgrade your existing wall switch to a countdown timer switch. It mechanically flips existing Toggle and Rocker switches up and down." said Xuezhang Dong, CEO of Third Reality.

THIRDREALITY Countdown Timer Switch is very convenient and simple. No wiring needed for the timer installation, so just put the timer switch onto the existing switch plate. The timer switch has a default timer setting that means if you have a requirement for 30-minute timer, directly put the timer switch onto the wall switch you want to control and turn it on, then it will automatically turn off after 30 minutes.

Dual mode---local timer setting and app-controlled timer setting, is the brightest spot of the switch. THIRDREALITY Timer Switch offers 8 setting options for local timer settings (1-min, 5-min, 10-min, 15-min, 20-min, 30-min, 60-min, 120-min). These options can basically satisfy the general application and are especially appropriate for children to use.

For more flexible timer settings, people can use Third Reality APP. Timer settings(0-24h) are available on the app. Besides, you can check the timer and battery level (2AAA batteries that can last at least 3 years and it's very convenient to replace) from the App. You can set the countdown timer and update the Timer Switch software from the App.

About THIRDREALITY:

Third Reality, Inc. is a professional and experienced company that aimed at bringing more and more innovative smart home products. The company was set up in 2018 and has been growing rapidly in recent years. Third Reality works in an extensive range of business, resellers and individuals in multiple countries. The smart products developed by Third Reality have satisfied people who have various requirements for home improvement.

For more information and products about Third Reality, you can visit the official website at: https://www.3reality.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThirdReality.offical Twitter: https://twitter.com/thirdrealityinc YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG_rpEZrPoJNErGtvh5juHg

Contact:Tina. Zhu info@3reality.com800-817-6870800-341-9616

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thirdreality-works-on-smart-home-will-launch-a-new-product---countdown-timer-switch-301450645.html

SOURCE THIRDREALITY

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Products#Software#Toggle#Third Reality#Thirdreality Timer Switch#App#Reality Inc
Android Central

How to get your Amazon Alexa speaker to stop spamming you

Amazon Echo devices are some of the best smart speakers on the market today, but that doesn't mean that the digital assistant isn't without fault. While your Alexa can help in many ways by notifying you of upcoming appointments, current events, weather, and so much more, there may be times when you'd rather not be bothered with extra information. Such as with a wave of notifications regarding your Amazon shopping orders. Whether it's because you find the frequent pings annoying or you don't want Alexa to ruin a surprise for someone, here's how to turn off Amazon shopping notifications on Echo speakers.
ELECTRONICS
mansionglobal.com

Robots, Foldable TVs and More: Our Smart-Home Outlook for 2022

Developments outside the home are changing tech inside the home—think hybrid work arrangements, labor shortages and climate change, to name a few. Exactly how will that influence your kitchen, bathroom, home office? Our predictions for 2022 offer a sneak peek. Flexibility and a multifunction mindset will move from workspaces...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match and It’s Only $54

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s flash sale on its Fire HD tablets, which brings the price of the Fire HD 8 Tablet down to just $54.99. The top-rated tablet is normally $89.99+ and this $35 discount is the biggest deal we’ve seen since its release last year. The Fire HD 8 is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s the best tablet we’ve tested under $100, period (Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $99 as of this...
ELECTRONICS
staceyoniot.com

Podcast: Smart homes in the metaverse

What happens when the smart home meets the metaverse? We talk about the potential for better user interfaces and home mapping if we build digital twins of the home in a metaverse, while also discussing the potential of UWB to expand the amount of information contained in that digital twin. Then we discuss an excellent article on the Matter protocol and a new chip for Matter devices before noting Samsara’s successful public offering. In some anti-consumer news, Toyota is disabling features in its radio-controlled keyfobs unless people pay a subscription, leading us to wonder how we assess value in software as compared to hardware. We then look at LoRaWAN coverage maps for the combined Helium and Senet network, a new deal in the satellite IoT sector. Finally, we answer a listener question about Shelly RGBW modules for lighting and Home Assistant.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Tech Report& LLC

Smart Home Technology for Everyone

This list of devices will help you turn your home into a smart home. You too can enjoy the comfort and convenience of these new tech devices. According to a recent survey, most people would enjoy the features of a smart home such as smart thermostats, security cameras, and smart locks, to name a few. Maybe you are looking to upgrade your home before you sell it. Or perhaps you just want to enjoy the benefits of the latest technology. Whatever the reason, here are some ways to get started.
ELECTRONICS
mansionglobal.com

The Best Smart-Home Innovations of 2021

A year ago, we were working from home, worried about a new variant, and looking for smart tech to help us cope. As 2021 draws to a close, we’re working from home, worried about a new variant, and looking for smart tech to help us cope. With that in...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Advanced Smart Home Locks

The U-Bolt WiFi is a secure and advanced smart home lock. U-Tec recently unveiled the newest iteration of its popular smart lock designs. The new lock system features built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, and a door sensor. Overall, the U-Bolt WiFi provides homeowners with peace of mind through its 5-in-1- keyless solution.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Home Depot’s new Kidde Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Wi-Fi alarm is made for your smart home

It’s always exciting to see new devices introduced to the modern age, particularly with useful smart features. Like Home Depot’s newest smart home device, the Kidde Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with smart features. It offers an excellent selection of useful features, integrations, and beyond — it even works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Schlage’s new smart lock first to support Apple Home Key

The soon-to-launch Schlage Encode Plus smart lock could be the first to support Apple Home Key, according to various leaked documents. And, in another “first,” the smart lock looks likely to offer Thread support for HomeKit. HomeKit Authority reported on the Schlage Encode Plus recently, citing a since-removed...
NFL
floridanewswire.com

Kulana Media Productions LLC Launches New Version of Vacation Countdown App Website with Integrated Travel Blog and More Travel Content

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Dec 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kulana Media Productions LLC is excited to announce the launch of their updated Vacation Countdown App website. This version includes an integrated travel blog as well as a redesigned home page. New content will be published three times a week and include travel tips, the best destinations for travelers, and reviews about the best travel products.
CELL PHONES
eMarketer

Smart Home Forecast 2021

A concept long present in pop culture, the smart home is progressing from a fragmented number of devices to an integrated ecosystem. From locks to doorbells and thermostats to fridges, smart home devices enabled by the internet of things (IoT) are increasingly being adopted in homes or embedded within new builds.
ELECTRONICS
drugstorenews.com

Promise Nutraceuticals launches new line of Hero Brand CBD products

Former professional football and baseball player Vincent “Bo” Jackson and his company, Promise Nutraceuticals, has announced the launch of a line of Hero Brand CBD products. “Over the past few years, we have been approached by several CBD companies that were seeking my endorsement,” Jackson said. “As we...
INDUSTRY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Monitor Stands Make Your Work Setup More Comfortable

A monitor stand is a work from home essential that serves two important purposes: Giving you extra space for your accessories, cleaning off your desk, and making your workspace more ergonomic. By elevating your monitor closer to eye-level you won’t have to crane your neck for hours at a time, which can strain it over time. We’ve had hands-on testing time with a number of monitor stands, and collected the ones that are worth your time in this guide. All of these stands will work with any monitor, regardless of its size or who makes it. You can also use these...
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

New LG Monitors are Designed for Work from Home

LG has announced two new monitors as part of its CES 2022 lineup. Designed with professionals in mind, these monitors have won CES 2022 Innovation Awards. Both the LG UltraFine Display (model 32UQ85R) and LG DualUp Monitor (model 28MQ780) feature sleek and practical designs, along with enhanced connectivity and user experience.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy