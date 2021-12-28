ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

PJET To Launch EV Sales Through University Campus EV Roadshow

By GlobeNewswire
 1 day ago

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) ("PJET") today announced the company will soon be introducing electric motorcycles and scooters for use on university campuses. PJET plans to start taking orders in the first quarter of 2022. The company is launching a university campus roadshow first in Texas, where it will bring its electric motorcycle and scooter models to campuses for demonstrations and to take orders.

PJET recently introduced a new business focus, delivering technology solutions to improve the student living experience.

The PJET student living technology solution is centered on a Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) App. The development of the App is complete, and the App is now undergoing an internal quality review. The App is expected to launch in production imminently.

PJET is also building a brick-and-mortar component of its business to physically trial and prove parameters for its technology solutions. The company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students.

PJET recently announced that it would add an EV pilot to its brick-and-mortar pilot. The pilot project initiative has now expanded and has grown into a multi-campus sales program.

PJET has partnered with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) for the production of electric motorcycles and scooters.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

PJET's Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to integrate a network of businesses addressing the student living ecosystem.

Visit the company's new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website - www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. Contact:Steven Rash Info@pjet-info.com +1 (800) 861-1350

Cheddar News

Indi EV Head of Design on Launching Indi One Smart Car

California-based startup Indi EV is gearing up to release its first crossover vehicle incorporating a supercomputer that will allow, among other things, gaming. Andre Hudson, head of design at Indi EV, joined Cheddar to talk about the launch of the Indi One and how the company is distinguishing itself from leaders in the EV space like Tesla. He also talked about the tech behind the Indi One and noted that the car's computer system will enable people to run applications and even create their own. "As a company, we fundamentally saw a major disconnect between how people transition into their cars using the digital devices in their life," Hudson said
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Goodyear joins Michelin in launching specialist EV tires

Earlier in May, Michelin introduced the Pilot Sport EV tire, its first tire especially made to address the need of electric vehicles. Now we have another car tire manufacturer who’s focusing on the EV industry: Goodyear. In a press release, the company announced its first EV-dedicated replacement tire in North America, the ElectricDrive GT.
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Goodyear announces launch of 'first' EV-tuned replacement tire for North America

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -2.3%) has announced the launch of the new ElectricDrive GT. Marking Goodyear's first replacement tire in North America tuned for electric vehicles, the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an ultra-high performance, all-season tire that delivers long-lasting tread wear and a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers.
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Over 10 New Battery Plants To Be Launched In 2022-2025

There were only a handful of battery plants launched in the past decade (the Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada was the largest one), but now there is a huge wave of new projects that spread through the automotive industry in the U.S. The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office...
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

WirelessCar To Globally Launch Smart EV Routing Solution And Showcase Call Center Services At CES 2022

WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, announced the company’s participation at CES 2022 in its capacity as an AWS partner. At the show, the company will globally launch and demo their new Smart EV Routing solution, a dynamic digital product that enables drivers of electric vehicles to optimize their long-distance journeys. The company will also showcase their Call Center Services solution integrated with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Amazon Connect cloud contact center.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Cenntro Delivers Newly Launched Logistar 200 Model EVs

Cenntro Automotive, an EV technology company that has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD), has produced and shipped 628 newly launched model Logistar 200 vehicles. Logistar 200, or LS200 is a light urban delivery vehicle purpose-built to navigate European streets. Cenntro also reaffirmed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadshow#Private University#Priority Aviation#Pjet#Shbo#Ev#Alternet Systems#Alyi#Student Housing App
SlashGear

Rivian warns of delays for EVs with biggest battery and smallest price

Rivian is pushing back its most expensive, furthest-driving configurations of its electric pickup truck and SUV, warning R1S and R1T reservation-holders that they could face another year’s wait if they stick with their original choice. Deliveries of the two EVs are now underway, albeit in small numbers, but Rivian has more than 70,000 preorders to work through.
CARS
insideevs.com

Canada’s Project Arrow EV Benchmarked Against Tesla, Volkswagen

Canada plans to launch its own fully-electric crossover, a vehicle envisioned by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) and currently known as Project Arrow. In terms of its size, it will be positioned between the Tesla Model Y and Model X and it is also being benchmarked against them, as well as against the Volkswagen ID.4.
CARS
insideevs.com

Hyundai Shifts Company's Resources And Focus To EVs

Hyundai Motor Co. CEO Jaehoon Chang announced that the focus for the Hyundai and Genesis brands is now on electrification. We guess that the same concerns the Kia brand, but it's a separate part of the Hyundai Motor Group. According to the recent Automotive News' interview, the company has sorted...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Goodyear launches new tire optimized for Teslas and other electric cars

Goodyear announced the launch of a new tire designed to be optimized for electric cars, especially Tesla vehicles, which will be the first to get the new tire. The advent of electric vehicles has had an interesting impact on other aspects of the auto industry. The need for more efficiency...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Launches Ford Pro Charging For Commercial EVs

Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) Ford Pro has launched a Ford Pro Charging solution for commercial electric vehicle charging. Ford noted that Ford Pro makes it easier for its customers to operate their whole fleet once electric versions of the Transit and F-150 are added to the fleet. As more...
CARS
Industry Week

GM Delivers First of its New Ultium EV Lineup

General Motors Inc. announced December 17 that it had delivered its first electric Hummers and that its subsidiary, BrightDrop LLC, had similarly delivered the first of its electric delivery vans to FedEx Corp. Both vehicles are built on GM’s “Ultium” EV platform, which the company says will drive it to meet or surpass electric automaker Tesla Motors in sales by 2025.
ECONOMY
101.9 KELO-FM

GM to extend production halt to EV Chevrolet Bolt through February

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co said Monday it is extending a production halt at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, through the end of February. The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Jiuzi Signs Sales Cooperation Contract With Chinese EV Brand Distributor

Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co Ltd, has entered into a sales cooperation agreement with Brilliance Xinri Automobile Sales Co Ltd. Brilliance Xinri is a brand distributor of electric vehicles (EVs) in China. Zhejiang Jiuzi will establish a franchise store in...
ECONOMY
