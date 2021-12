Indie games are always more creative and bombastic than what has inspired them before. Taking elements from all types of games and mashing them together is how we get some of the industry’s best. Yet, what should players be expecting from these long-form projects while they are still in development? This question is often posed in response to the scale of an indie game as its bounds might be too wide for their direction. Yet, in WolfEye Studios Weird West, the team is patiently giving their game time before making changes. While the target launch date of January 22 was a bit ambitious, a decent delay will improve it quite drastically. In a new video published by Devolver Digital, creative director Raphael Colantonio explains the reasons for Weird West’s delay and what the team is working on until release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO