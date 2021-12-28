ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia vs. Michigan: Five reasons UGA could be in trouble

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJ8Gd_0dXcIuWT00

After Georgia’s poor showing against Alabama in the SEC Championship game, many are wondering if the Bulldogs had been overhyped all season.

There’s no doubt that Georgia is one of the four best teams in America. But as The Gambler said, “you never count your money when you’re sitting at the table.” And I think a lot of us are guilty of not following that advice this season.

Now Georgia has a playoff game against Michigan, the No. 2 team in the nation, on Friday for a spot in the national title game. If you ask me, I think Georgia wins this game by a field goal. But here are five reasons I would not be too shocked if Michigan beat the Dawgs in Miami.

1. Stetson Bennett vs. a really solid Michigan defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHw0x_0dXcIuWT00
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gets up after being sacked during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Alabama won 41-24. Syndication: Online Athens

Stetson Bennett has proven capable of guiding Georgia to regular-season wins against good football teams. But what about when it comes to great teams?

Is Alabama just Bennett’s Achilles’ heel or will he struggle against another great team on Friday?

The Wolverines’ defense ranks higher than Alabama’s in a few areas and has been playing really good football. Let’s see what happens when Bennett is put under pressure by superstar defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and by linebacker David Ojabo, who has 11 sacks.

2. Michigan's run game, powered by two star backs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCJ8d_0dXcIuWT00
Dec. 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) lines up in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan has two great running backs, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

Haskins has 1,288 yards on the ground while Corum is closing in on 1,000 with 939.

Georgia has not faced a backfield like this yet, and the Wolverines running backs like to play physical, aggressive football.

Can Georgia stack the box and force quarterback Cade McNamara to beat the Dawgs with his arm? That will be the big thing to watch when Michigan has the ball.

3. Aidan Hutchinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvLb4_0dXcIuWT00
Oct. 30, 2021; East Lansing; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) battles against Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia did just OK in stopping Alabama superstar Will Anderson during the SEC Championship game, limiting the all-American to six tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. But the question is: Is it possible Georgia put too much emphasis on stopping Anderson, allowing others to make things tough for UGA’s offense?

Well, now it’s time to see how Kirby Smart and Todd Monken game-plan for stopping Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, who is regarded as the best defensive player in America and who has 14 sacks this season. The Dawgs will have their hands full with Hutchinson. But focus too much on him, and linebacker David Ojabo will make Georgia pay. He has 11 sacks this year.

4. Can Georgia get to McNamara? Probably not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Et8Qp_0dXcIuWT00
Dec. 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Only three teams in America have allowed fewer sacks than Georgia this season. Michigan is one of them.

Georgia has allowed 11 sacks, Michigan 10.

Against a pretty weak Alabama offensive line, Georgia had zero sacks. But that was more due to the fact that Bryce Young simply refused to go down.

If Georgia does not register a single sack against Michigan, it will not be because of quarterback Cade McNamara’s running ability, it will be solely because of that Wolverines offensive line.

Fortunately for Georgia, neither McNamara or his receivers are anywhere near as talented as Bryce Young and Bama’s receivers, so the consequence of not getting to the quarterback may not be as significant. But this is still a College Football Playoff team, and if you give a capable quarterback time to throw, he’ll make you pay. It just might not be 50 yards at a time like we saw against Alabama.

5. The Michigan Cinderella Story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3jMb_0dXcIuWT00
Oct. 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

This is a Michigan team that was unranked in the preseason polls and has worked its way to No. 2 in the rankings and a chance to play for the national championship game.

It’s also a team that is just four points away (37-33 loss to Michigan State) from being 13-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation.

After years of frustration, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have finally arrived and will leave it all on the field when they meet the Bulldogs in Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Orange Bowl Prediction and Preview: Michigan vs. Georgia

The semifinal round of the 2021-22 College Football Playoff concludes with Michigan meeting Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night in Miami. The Wolverines are making their first trek to the playoff, while the Bulldogs are back in the postseason for the second time under coach Kirby Smart. The winner of this matchup is set to take on Alabama or Cincinnati in the national championship game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
GEORGIA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

2021 College Football Playoff Betting Preview: Michigan vs. Georgia

Oddsmakers expect the more competitive College Football Playoff semifinal matchup will involve No. 2 Michigan facing No. 3 Georgia. Do not mention that to No. 4 Cincinnati, who already felt disrespected ahead of its announced matchup with No. 1 Alabama. Georgia appeared to be on track for an undefeated season...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia's starting QB? Kirby Smart confirms without hesitation

Georgia’s media availability continued Wednesday morning with head coach Kirby Smart, and the one big thing everyone wants to talk about is the quarterback position. During the regular season, it wasn’t an issue, of course, as Georgia was pulverizing teams into submission with Stetson Bennett as the starter. However, after a rocky SEC Championship loss to Alabama — and an exposing of Bennett and the offense, folks are talking Bennett vs. JT Daniels ahead of facing Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Georgia hoping to reclaim its swagger vs. surging Michigan

How do you respond after getting your butt kicked?. No. 3 Georgia gets to answer — and, oh, how the Dawgs must want to answer — against No. 2 Michigan on Friday in the Bulldogs' first College Football Playoff appearance in four years. Michigan is the team of...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec Championship#The Gambler#Wolverines#Aaronmcmann
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama: 3 advantages the Crimson Tide have over Cincinnati

It’s difficult to narrow down Alabama’s distinct advantages over Cincinnati in their Cotton Bowl Playoff semifinal. Let’s try. There’s obviously the overriding advantage that comes with being the most dominant program in recent history and perhaps the best program of all time. One could point to a rabid fan base, a strong group of boosters that fund facilities or any number of reasons why Alabama is largely considered the better program. However, let’s not sell the Bearcats short.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy