The Sony Marvel Cinematic Universe gained massive success this past weekend after the long-anticipated release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Especially after breaking box office records and opening at 600.8 M around the globe. It seems the hype for NWH stood its ground and served us well. With an insane amount of crossovers and nostalgia at a full-time high, it’s very clear these mashups are working in the companies’ favor. Now all eyes are on producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige as we ask; What’s next for the future of Sony and Marvel?

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO