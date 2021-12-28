ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Submit Your Nomination for the 2022 Outstanding Nurse

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Nursing Compassion Award will recognize the outstanding nurse in Arkansas. Do you know a nurse who is the most compassionate, caring and empathetic...

The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
Psych Centra

6 Signs of a Covert Narcissistic Mother

Mothers experience challenges in life just like everyone else, and sometimes those challenges include living with symptoms of a personality disorder. Not everyone with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) experiences the same symptoms or symptoms with the same intensity. The same goes for a mother who may live with this condition.
WRAL News

Woman dies from COVID-19 after nursing home outbreak

Fayetteville, N.C. — A resident at the Carolina Rehab Center in Cumberland County has died after contracting COVID-19 during a recent outbreak. Barzora Hill, 86, tested positive for the virus while still at the Fayetteville rehab center and died right before Christmas on Dec. 20 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Arkansas State
WTOP

Maryland is conserving a certain type of COVID-19 treatment

State health officials in Maryland are advising health care providers to conserve a certain type of lifesaving antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients. The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that there are three types of monoclonal antibody treatments that have been approved by the federal government. But only one appears to be...
WGAU

ACCA now accepting applications

The Clarke County School District says the Athens Community Career Academy is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Rising 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students can apply on-line at the Clarke County School District website. From the CCSD website…. The Athens Community Career Academy is now accepting applications...
CBS Boston

Saint Vincent Hospital Reopens Behavioral Health Beds Pending End Of Nurses Strike

WORCESTER (CBS) — Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester reopened a dozen in-patient behavioral health beds on Monday. The beds had been closed since August due to staffing issues cause by the lengthy nurses strike. The nurses union and the hospital’s parent company, Tenet Healthcare, have reached a tentative deal with a vote on the agreement scheduled for next week. The current strike is the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history. The beds that reopened Monday make up 60% of Saint Vincent Hospital’s inpatient psychiatry capacity. “We owe our behavioral health nurses and mental health counselors a debt of gratitude for serving patients in the Emergency Department over the last several months,” said Saint Vincent Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Jackson in a statement. “We know they are looking forward to returning to their home unit, and our patients will benefit from their compassionate care.” The hospital expects to reopen even more beds if the contract is ratified and the striking nurses return to work.
CBS Baltimore

Harford Memorial Hospital Declares Crisis Standards Of Care

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, based in Havre de Grace, on Tuesday declared Crisis Standards of Care protocols after a “substantial increase” of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The protocols are designed to manage the surge capacity of the hospital, and actions include reducing surgical volumes by at least 20 percent and closing off the hospital to most visitors. For the safety of our patients and staff, no visitors are currently permitted at Harford Memorial. Exceptions only for: end-of-life/hospice; care partners for those with disabilities; approved faith-based visitors, and those asked by clinical team to assist in discharge planning. pic.twitter.com/X3s5k1E5Jv — UM UCH (@UpperChesapeake) December 28, 2021 “It’s important our community understands the reality of what our hospitals are currently experiencing, how that may impact their care, and—most importantly—what steps they can take to help reduce additional burden on our hospitals,” said Marcy Austin, Interim Health Officer at Harford County Health Department UM HMH is now the third University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) hospital to declare CSC, along with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
cwbradio.com

Colby Couple Nominated for 2022 Outstanding Young Farmer Award

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Six farm couples will compete next month to become the winners of the 2022 Outstanding Young Farmer Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, organizers say a special awards weekend is being planned for January 21-23 at the Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort in Neenah, where the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges.
dequincynews.com

Starks Students of Year

Starks Elementary Student of the Year is Mattie Smith. She is the daughter of Brodie and Chelsea Smith. Her favorite hobbies are sports. She has played since she was three years old. When she graduates, she plans to attend McNeese State University to get an art degree. After that, she plans to get a degree in geology.
