ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sudan officials say defunct mine collapses, kills 38 people

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dXcHqxM00

Sudanese authorities said at least 38 people were killed Tuesday when a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

The country’s state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse of the closed, non-functioning mine took place in the village of Fuja 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of the capital of Khartoum. It said there were also injuries without giving a specific tally.

Local media reported that several shafts collapsed at the Darsaya mine, and that besides the dead at least eight injured people were taken to a local hospital.

The mining company posted images on Facebook showing villagers gathering at the site as at least two dredgers worked to find possible survivors and bodies.

Other images showed people preparing traditional graves to bury the dead.

The company said the mine was not functional but local miners returned to work it after security forces guarding the site left the area. It did not say when the mine stopped working.

The Sudanese Mineral Resources Limited Company in its statement called for troops to guard the site to prevent unregulated mining. It also called on local communities to help it resume its mining activities in the area, which were suspended in 2019. It did not elaborate.

Sudan is a major gold producer with numerous mines scattered across the country. In 2020, the East African nation produced 36.6 tons, the second most in the continent, according to official numbers.

The transitional government has begun regulating the industry in the past two years amid allegations of gold smuggling.

Collapses are common in Sudan’s gold mines, where safety standards are not widely in effect.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Sudan group says one person killed in anti-coup protests

CAIRO — (AP) — A Sudanese protester was shot dead during mass demonstrations against the recent military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement, a medical group said Monday. Tens of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in the...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Rescuers Work to Retrieve Bodies at Collapsed Sudanese Gold Mine

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Rescuers were working to retrieve the dead and injured from a gold mine in a remote area of Sudan on Wednesday, three days after it collapsed killing at least 32 people, a mining official said. As of Wednesday morning, 32 bodies had been recovered from the mine...
ACCIDENTS
dallassun.com

Nigeria reports gunmen kill 16 in attack on mosque

Gunmen killed 16 villagers during an attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria while kidnapping others. The attack occurred in Ba'are village in the Mashegu area of Niger state, local government chairman Alhassan Isah Mazakuka said. Dozens of attackers arrived on motorcycles, killing people praying at the mosque and looting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Equipment#Gold Mines#Sudanese#East African
AFP

Sudan gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing about 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the western region, officials said Wednesday. "We heard intense gunfire," local resident Mohamed Salem told AFP. A WFP official said the organisation was "conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contained some 1,900 tonnes of food products", intended to be lifesaving supplies for some of the most vulnerable people.
ADVOCACY
WFLA

Save the Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre

The international aid group Save the Children said two of its staffers were missing in a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles after they were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat.
ASIA
CNN

Myanmar jade mine landslide leaves dozens feared dead

At least one person was killed and scores were missing after a landslide of dirt and rubble ripped down the waste heap of a Myanmar jade mine, sweeping workers searching for fragments of the gems into a lake and burying them under the debris. Throngs of their families stood on...
ACCIDENTS
IFLScience

Unidentified Disease Kills Nearly 100 People In Flooded South Sudan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reportedly sent a task force to investigate a mysterious disease outbreak that’s killed at least 89 people in South Sudan. Last week, the ministry of health reported that an unknown disease had killed dozens of people in Fangak, Jonglei State, a part of South Sudan that’s recently been hit with severe flooding, BBC reports.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

Myanmar rescuers call off jade mine landslide recovery operation

Rescuers in northern Myanmar said the confirmed death toll from a landslide at an illegal jade mine had risen to six on Friday as they called off the search operation with dozens still missing and presumed dead. Scores die each year working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated jade trade, which sees low-paid migrant workers scrape out gems highly coveted in neighbouring China. Authorities had initially estimated at least 70 people were feared missing after the torrent of rocks and earth swept into the lake early Wednesday, but later said that they were still trying to confirm that figure. "We called off the search at 4:30 pm today. With two recovered today, six dead bodies in total were recovered," Ko Jack of Myanmar Rescue Organisation told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UN News Centre

South Sudan: Senior UN official condemns killing of humanitarian worker

The UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan has strongly condemned the killing of a UN-contracted aid worker on Sunday, that also left another injured, after the convoy they were travelling in came under attack. In a press release issued on Monday, Matthew Hollingworth, said the World Food Programme (WFP)...
AFRICA
AOL Corp

'Horrified' U.N. official condemns reported killings of civilians in Myanmar

(Reuters) -A senior U.N. official called on Myanmar authorities to investigate the reported killing of at least 35 civilians that opposition activists blamed on government soldiers, saying he was "horrified" at the violence. The ruling military has not commented on the killings near Mo So village in Kayah State on...
WORLD
AFP

Death toll from DR Congo suicide attack up to 7

The death toll from the suicide attack in the eastern city of Beni, on the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border with Uganda, has risen to seven, officials said Sunday. North Kivu province sits just south of Ituri province and on DR Congo's border with Uganda.
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

490K+
Followers
124K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy