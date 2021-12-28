Steelers could be getting some key pieces back in the lineup vs. the Browns

Expectations: A strong belief that something will happen or be the case in the future. Example: "Reality had not lived up to expectations." I’m writing this article a day after the utter embarrassment that occurred in Arrowhead stadium. I’m fairly certain that most people thought we would lose to the Chiefs…just not like THAT. As I sat watching the score pile up, I began to try and process what was unfolding before my eyes. As I processed, I started to check some of the Steelers websites that I frequent, including this one, and saw a variety of takes…none positive. In the wake of devastating loss, it is important to try and anchor oneself in logic and reason. As such, I am going to try and address a few things that I saw pop up over the past 24 hours, specifically regarding expectations.

