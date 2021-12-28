ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers could be getting some key pieces back in the lineup vs. the Browns

By Jeff.Hartman
Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, and now have to turn their attention to a prime time game on Monday Night Football vs. the Cleveland Browns. With these final two games, both AFC North games, being critical to the team’s...

#Concussion#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Cleveland Browns#Afc North#Heinz Field#Injured Reserve#Ilb
Mike Tomlin talks about the reasoning behind letting Adrian Klemm leave the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two games remaining in the 2021 regular season, both AFC North contests, but the team has been undergoing some transition among their coaching ranks earlier than expected. As was reported just days ago, the University of Oregon was interested in Steelers’ offensive coordinator Adrian Klemm. Rumors...
Expectations

Expectations: A strong belief that something will happen or be the case in the future. Example: "Reality had not lived up to expectations." I’m writing this article a day after the utter embarrassment that occurred in Arrowhead stadium. I’m fairly certain that most people thought we would lose to the Chiefs…just not like THAT. As I sat watching the score pile up, I began to try and process what was unfolding before my eyes. As I processed, I started to check some of the Steelers websites that I frequent, including this one, and saw a variety of takes…none positive. In the wake of devastating loss, it is important to try and anchor oneself in logic and reason. As such, I am going to try and address a few things that I saw pop up over the past 24 hours, specifically regarding expectations.
