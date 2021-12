The Pittsburg Steelers are losing offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to Oregon a bit sooner than it was originally expected. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports on Monday, Klemm is now departing for Oregon, where he’ll be the new offensive line coach coach, run game coordinator and assistant head coach. Klemm reportedly spoke to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and is being let out of his job on the team’s coaching as of today so he can start his new job.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO