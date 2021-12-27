ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Producers Prepare for Recreational Marijuana Jan. 1

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
FOUR CORNERS, Mont. (AP) — Marijuana producers in Montana are getting ready for legalization of recreational marijuana starting Saturday. Providers are ramping up production...

marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
Idaho State Journal

As neighbors legalize recreational marijuana, Idaho finds itself isolated

On Jan. 1, Montana will become the 18th state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, per an election ballot initiative passed in 2021. That shift means Idaho, a state where recreational use of marijuana remains a criminal offense, now finds more than half of its neighbors allow use of the drug.
IDAHO STATE
Montana State
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Recreational Marijuana: It will be legal in Glacier County, FAQ and answers

The sale of adult-use recreational marijuana will be allowed in Glacier County starting Jan. 1, 2022. Glacier County voters overwhelmingly approved the sale and use recreational marijuana in the November 2020 General Election. A total of 3,962 “yes” votes were cast to 1,698 “no” votes. In nearby Toole County, voters were opposed to the measure by a vote of 1,127 to 973. Pondera County voters also rejected the sale of recreational marijuana in their county by a vote of 1,553-1,418.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Florida Phoenix

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin, because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications. But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Philadelphia To Ban Pre-Employment Marijuana Drug Testing On Jan. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This Saturday, Jan. 1, Philadelphia will implement a new ordinance that prohibits most employers from requiring a marijuana drug test. As money editor Jon Delano explains, it’s the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana use, including Pennsylvania. Nineteen states and the District have legalized recreational marijuana, but not Pennsylvania. Whether you use cannabis recreationally or medically, it will show up in a drug test – and that’s why Philadelphia acted. Since the so-called war on drugs back in the 1980s, many employers have required both their employees and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Westword

Colorado Preparing More Pardons for Marijuana Offenses

Colorado could soon offer more record-clearing options for former marijuana offenders. In fact, one of those opportunities is already online. The state's recreational marijuana possession limit doubled from 1 to 2 ounces in May, after Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 1090. The new law, intended as part of a push for criminal-justice reform, also makes past convictions at the state level for possession of up to 2 ounces of pot possession eligible for record-clearing.
COLORADO STATE
theelectricgf.com

County approves recreational marijuana in heavy industrial districts

County Commissioners unanimously approved changes to the county zoning regulations to allow recreation marijuana in the I-2 heavy industrial areas, where medical marijuana is already allowed. Several people spoke, asking commissioners to deny allowing recreational marijuana due to health and safety concerns, but Commissioner Joe Briggs said denying it in...
GREAT FALLS, MT
ravallirepublic.com

'Into the dark': Recreational cannabis industry prepares for the unknown

After the medical marijuana industry navigated a winding route of regulatory overhauls, federal raids and Supreme Court rulings, Montanans started the next part of the state’s journey when 58% of voters approved recreational cannabis in the 2020 election. For this seven-part series, the Montana State News Bureau's Seaborn Larson...
INDUSTRY
My Top 10 Montana Stories for 2021 Based on Local Views

Here's my top 10 Montana stories for 2021. These are based off of your local pageviews here in Montana. Sheriff’s Photo Shows Devastating Fire in Denton, Montana:. A devastating fire swept through Denton, Montana. Here's the photo of the grain elevators that were destroyed along with several homes. Read More: Sheriff's Photo Shows Devastating Fire in Denton, Montana |
BILLINGS, MT
The 17 Hudson Valley Towns That Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

There are 17 Hudson Valley towns that have voted to allow marijuana dispensaries in the Hudson Valley. Under legislation passed in New York to legalize recreational marijuana use, local municipalities have the ability to "opt-out" of the law and forbid the sale of pot. Towns, villages, and cities throughout New York have until December 31 to pass legislation that would ban marijuana dispensaries. They can also separately decide whether or not to allow consumption sites, or "pot lounges" within the city limits.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
