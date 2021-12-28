ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IA

Proposed sheriff salary spikes to appease new law

By KELLY GERLACH News Editor kgerlach@mspress.net
Corydon Times-Republican
 1 day ago

The Jackson County Compensation Board challenged the county Board of Supervisors to a game of poker. The stakes? Raises for the county’s elected officials. The board laid out its hand: a 25.4% salary increase for the sheriff; 14% for the auditor; 10.5% for the recorder, treasurer, and county attorney; and a...

