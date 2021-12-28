Proposed sheriff salary spikes to appease new law

As part of his “Thank you, Virginia” tour, Governor Northam announced on December 6 that his outgoing two-year budget proposal will contain a 10 percent pay raise for teachers, the largest in 15 years. The amount proposed to be set aside for the state share of these raises in General Funds is $246,955,292 the first year and $508,788,035 the second year. As has been the case with previous pay raise incentives from the state, local funds will need to be provided to access the state share of these increases. The estimated local share of this compensation supplement would be $198.7 million in FY 2023 and $409.9 million in FY 2024. These figures are only for instructional and support positions recognized under the Standards of Quality, and as such, the costs for providing a compensation supplement to all actual K-12 employees would be higher. For many localities, this can be challenging as they are already funding the costs of K-12 education at levels well beyond the amount at which they are required.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO