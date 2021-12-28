ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US forfeits world junior game after 2 players test positive

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKYZK_0dXcCVRA00
World Juniors Slovakia United States Hockey United States' Mackie Samoskevich (11) celebrates his goal against Slovakia with his teammates during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alberta, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) (Jonathan Hayward)

RED DEER, Alberta — (AP) — The U.S. was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The U.S. as a result was unable to play Tuesday under tournament rules.

“We're extremely disappointed, especially for our players,” U.S. national junior team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said in a statement. “We’re operating an ever-changing landscape, and that’s very challenging. We've followed the tournament protocol from the outside and will continue to do everything we can to ensure players have the opportunity to compete at the world junior championship.”

The International Ice Hockey Federation said the team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to determine the status of the Americans' next game scheduled for Wednesday against Sweden. Switzerland was awarded a 1-0 victory over the U.S. from the forfeit.

The U.S. is the defending champion at the tournament for the world's best men's hockey players under age 20. The U.S. beat Slovakia 3-0 Sunday night in its first preliminary round game.

Teams that traveled to Canada quarantined for two days after their Dec. 15 arrival with just over 5,800 tests conducted on 462 players, staff, and game officials before the tournament opened Sunday, according to the IIHF.

One Finnish player tested positive and was placed into isolation with no others on the team impacted. Two game officials were isolated after testing positive during quarantine.

One Swiss player testing positive caused the cancellation of a Swiss-Czechia pre-tournament game. One Austrian player testing positive had that team in quarantine until contact tracing was completed and allowed the team to play its first game against Finland on Monday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada's Omicron travel ban disrupts residents heading home

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s ban on travelers from southern African countries and its refusal to recognize these countries’ PCR tests, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, is an obstacle for Canadians heading home and increasing international pressure to reverse the measures. Canada, the United...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forfeits#Canada#Ap#Americans#Iihf#Finnish#Swiss#Austrian
theedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: 306 out of 366 travellers who tested positive could be Omicron cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): A total of 306 out of 366 travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 last week could be infected with the Omicron variant, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pictured). "The Ministry of Health would like to inform that the Institute of Medical Research conducted PCR genotyping assay...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Finland
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Iran has banned the entry of travellers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days as part of curbs following the discovery of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Middle East's worst-hit country. State television said on Sunday a similar ban...
WORLD
flamesnation.ca

Team USA’s World Junior game against Switzerland forfeited due to COVID issues

Bad news, friends. Due to COVID-19 positive tests on their team, the United States has forfeited their Tuesday afternoon preliminary round game against Switzerland at the World Junior Championship. Officially, the game is recorded as a 1-0 Switzerland win. As of now, it’s unclear if the United States will be...
HOCKEY
Boston 25 News WFXT

European shares mixed, Asia slips on omicron worries

TOKYO — (AP) — European benchmarks opened mixed, with London’s FTSE 100 at nearly a two-year high, after Asian shares mostly finished lower Wednesday. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% in early trading to 7,190.22, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.2% to 15,935.45. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.1% to 7,449.16 — its highest level since February 2020, amid optimism that the omicron coronavirus variant may prove to be milder than earlier versions of the virus.
STOCKS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

U.S. forfeits to Switzerland in world junior hockey tournament

RED DEER, Alberta — The U.S. was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The U.S. as a result was unable to play...
HOCKEY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live updates: France logs record number of new COVID cases

PARIS — France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that the country recorded a record high of 208,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Veran said the new figure is equivalent to two French testing positive every second, a surge fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelweekly.com

U.S. is lifting southern Africa entry ban

The Biden administration will lift the ban on noncitizen U.S. entry from South Africa and seven other southern African nations on Dec. 31. "The restrictions gave us time to understand omicron, and we know our existing vaccines work against omicron, [especially] boosted," assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter. The decision, he added, was recommend by the CDC.
IMMIGRATION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
69K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy