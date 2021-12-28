ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins celebrate first Christmas with four kids

By Monica Rivera
 1 day ago

The more the merrier for Country power couple Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins , who celebrated their first Christmas with four little ones this year.

The couple seemed to have lots of extra help over the holiday season as they spent it with extended family at the Akins’ home in Tennessee.

Thomas took to Instagram to share various photos of the family taking part in their usual holiday shenanigans, including the family pyramid, which seems to have gone a lot better this year than in years past. Check out this pyramid throwback from Christmas 2018.

This year's photo shows Lauren, Thomas and family forming a three-tier pyramid with men at the base and women on the second level (with Lennon Love (1)). Topping off the structure in all their glory at the very top are sisters Willa Gray (6) with Ada James (4).

While the pyramid is impressive, the Akins' were sure no one was left out, including newborn, Lillie Carolina . Little Lillie can be seen laying in front of the pyramid, fast asleep while the family dog can be seen, unphased by the family’s crazy antics, on the couch.

Additional photos shared by Thomas, who has taken on a new hobby of photography, include all four daughters under a lit up tree, as well as a fun day of prisms zip-lining.

How do we get an invite to the Akins family Christmas??

Outsider.com

WATCH: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Hilariously Work Together in Throwback Video From CMA Country Christmas

If you didn’t have enough reasons to love Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, well we’re happy to help with that!. Earlier today, country singer, Thomas Rhett posted a cute throwback video of him and his wife, Lauren, from CMA Country Christmas. In the video, Rhett hilariously struggles to stack boxes of presents his wife is holding on top of each other. The two are dressed for the cold as they enter a beautifully decorated, Christmas-themed house. His best line in the whole video was without a doubt: “Lord, have mercy.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Thomas Rhett ‘Cannot Wait’ to Hit the Road in 2022 with His Upcoming Album

Thomas Rhett is feeling optimistic that the days of COVID will soon be behind us, which means he can get back to doing what he does best—singing to sold-out crowds. “I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out,” Rhett shared with his record label, Big Machine Records. “It’s just gonna be a great year to get back on the road with some new friends and get to see a bunch of my favorite people. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feelings on the planet.”
MUSIC
country1025.com

Thomas Rhett Sees ‘Joy’ And Normalcy in 2022

Thomas Rhett, like a lot of us, has been feeling the stress of the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is looking ahead to 2022 with joy. Thomas told us, “You know, I think 2022 is gonna feel like the most normal year since 2019. I don’t know, I feel content, I feel clearheaded, I feel joyful. I feel thankful that we got to play shows this year in the first place. But I do feel like it was somewhat of a warm-up. I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple of new singles off this project out.”
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Thomas Rhett Sings His Truth In New Song For Parents

Thomas Rhett took to his Instagram to share a brand new song he wrote about parenting, and his girls can be heard in the background trying to get dad’s attention while he sings, looking down at them often and smiling. Thomas sang in part, “One needs a bottle, one...
MUSIC
