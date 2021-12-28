Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins celebrate first Christmas with four kids

The more the merrier for Country power couple Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins , who celebrated their first Christmas with four little ones this year.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated for fans, by fans like Thomas Rhett Radio , Audacy New Country , and more!

The couple seemed to have lots of extra help over the holiday season as they spent it with extended family at the Akins’ home in Tennessee.

Thomas took to Instagram to share various photos of the family taking part in their usual holiday shenanigans, including the family pyramid, which seems to have gone a lot better this year than in years past. Check out this pyramid throwback from Christmas 2018.

This year's photo shows Lauren, Thomas and family forming a three-tier pyramid with men at the base and women on the second level (with Lennon Love (1)). Topping off the structure in all their glory at the very top are sisters Willa Gray (6) with Ada James (4).

While the pyramid is impressive, the Akins' were sure no one was left out, including newborn, Lillie Carolina . Little Lillie can be seen laying in front of the pyramid, fast asleep while the family dog can be seen, unphased by the family’s crazy antics, on the couch.

Additional photos shared by Thomas, who has taken on a new hobby of photography, include all four daughters under a lit up tree, as well as a fun day of prisms zip-lining.

How do we get an invite to the Akins family Christmas??

Check out and favorite some of our all-new exclusive Country stations like Audacy New Country , Tailgate Crashers , Jake Owen's Tiki Tonk , Country Edge , and Katie Neal's Leading Ladies for more of the best from the female side of Country music.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram