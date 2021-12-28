15+ Best Cover Letter Writing Tips to Get a Great Job in 2022

While this template is automatic, our interest in the answers below is genuine and our human editors (and some cyborg wannabes) will review it before publishing. P.S. Feel free to add a featured image of choice. What is your current position? [Add your answers here] How long have you been working in tech? What is your educational background? (It’s perfectly okay if you don’t have a formal one) Have you ever had a mentor? If yes, we’d like to know more about it. What was the best piece of advice you got over the course of your career? How relevant was self-learning to where you are today? Knowing what you do now, where do you think one should start learning if they want to work in your position one day? What is the work-related achievement you’re the most proud of? What do you think is the biggest myth about starting a career in tech? On a less serious note: What do you listen to while working? Thanks so much for taking the time to tell us more about your career path. Any words of wisdom for aspiring techies?

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO